Understanding CXM: The non-negotiable in today’s business market

I was born at a time when there was only one telecom company that enabled us to call my dad who was working in Indonesia. The lines were unclear yet expensive. To make things worse, we’d suddenly be hearing a stranger’s voice talking back, “Hello, party line?”. And in cases of repair, we had to endure weeks of waiting before actual help would come.

This pre-date free messaging apps and mobile data. Millennials and digital natives wouldn’t probably have the patience for this frustrating situation because today we can easily order pizza, book a hotel and even find a date with just a few taps on our smartphones.

Cut-throat Competition

Technology has significantly increased the level of competition between businesses and empowered the purchasing public. Companies are now highly exposed to the danger of complaints, negative feedback and bashing in social media.

As if the market isn’t tough enough, the globalized world had to make it harder. A lot of trade barriers are torn down through bi-lateral and multilateral agreements.

A panacea that a lot of service organizations see given this kind of market condition is the concept of Customer Experience Management, or what practitioners refer to as CXM.

CXM Misconceptions

Most service practitioners equate CXM to kindness or hospitability; starting with a warm smile and ending with a polite, ‘thank you’. However, they forget that the in-between is as important when providing proper customer experience.

The important aspect is understanding the difference between basic customer needs and delighters, and the fact that no matter how high the focus is on the latter, satisfaction will not come in without the former.

The Customer Experience Composer

SGS finds the Customer Experience Composer to be a helpful framework in starting a CXM program or identifying how to move forward with an existing one.

It starts by establishing top-management buy-in because in CXM, a weak buy-in is as good as nothing at all.

One way to achieve it is by presenting top line losses. Discussing your customer attrition rates, decrease in market shares vis-a-vis your customer satisfaction ratings or complaints statistics will likely point to a dissatisfaction indicator or trend. You only need to connect those dots and arrive at CXM as a potential solution.

The Service Quality Model of Parasuraman, Zeithaml and Berry essentially says that there are five gaps that should be bridged to attain customer satisfaction.

Another way is to present opportunities. Get as much data on how fertile your market is – country, regional GDP and industry growth, increase in consumer and government spending, increase in employment rate and other factors that could positively affect your business and generate income.

Assuming we got the buy-in and the budget to do the data gathering for stage two that is customer needs analysis, how then do we come up with stage three or service design?

CXM core: Service Design

Service design is basically a bridge that links the gaps between customer needs, operations and marketing strategy, and customer satisfaction/ delight. A visual representation would be the Service Quality Model of Parasuraman, Zeithaml and Berry.

The first gap needs you to answer the question, has the organization identified customer needs and categorized them to attach strategic action points to? Highlight brand qualities that the company needs to focus on to differentiate itself against competition. The customer needs analysis resolves this gap.

The second gap demands for customer expectations, as perceived and understood by management, to be documented in a structured manner. In most cases, there is an approved standard book that itemizes the key customer touchpoints and the behaviour and actions that the organizations will need to follow consistently to reflect the brand qualities that ultimately addresses customer expectations. This also becomes the basis for the operations and marketing strategy.

The third gap reflects whether the company’s standard book is being properly implemented. This is where most organizations struggle with especially, if they are handling multiple branches. The challenge ranges from weak leadership to logistical issues on physical supplies. A solid operations strategy should suffice.

The fourth gap covers service delivery and external communications. The approved marketing plan should have the commitment of the operations group. Lastly, the fifth gap is the culmination of gaps one to four. A customer satisfaction and performance monitoring study will show what specific gap will have to be addressed as a continual improvement program (CIP).

Growth through CXM

The process in order to achieve a strong Customer Experience Management core seems arduous but the result would help you stand out from competition.

For instance, Shakey’s has been soaring through double digit growth for more than a decade regardless of the steep market competition. And yes, CXM plays an integral part.

Realizing that they are more of an experience company than a food company, Shakey’s focused their strategy on people development and engagement programs that translate towards how they deal with their customers. Their service excellence strategy sustained a culture of wowing customers.

As a community, we’ve had enough of the reprehensible customer services and now demand for our money’s worth. Customer Experience Management has been around for ages, yet to be practiced seriously by service organizations. And I believe, it’s time.

John Reily Baluyot is a trustee of the Philippine Society of Training Development and works as Product Manager in SGS for Travel and Hospitality Solutions of Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

About SGS

