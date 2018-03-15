Undermanned Ateneo ready for NBTC tourney

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Juniors Tournament ended barely two weeks ago, and Joe Silva and the Ateneo Blue Eaglets are being called one more time to play in the biggest stage for high-school basketball in the country…the SM-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals.

The annual tournament that brings 32 of the best high-school teams from all over the Philippines, as well as Fil-foreign squads from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, will battle in a format that has been adapted from the US National Collegiate Athletic Association March Madness.

“I think, this will be a big challenge because the players’ are spent from a long season,” said Silva, who won his second UAAP Juniors crown in four years. “Almost immediately after we won in a tough series against National University, the boys had to attend to all their final exams. Others also have to attend graduation practice. So it has been even tougher to gather the team.”

“While they have confidence, you have to psyche yourself up all over again,” Silva added. “That isn’t easy. Akala nga namin tapos na ’yung season then mayroon pa pala. This is the first time that Ateneo will actually participate in the NBTC. Previously, only a few players would—doon pa sa All-Star Game.

“In fact, today [Thursday, March 15] will be our first, and we won’t have Joaqui Manuel, who is out with a fractured foot, and Dave Ildefonso, who is already practicing with NU,” disclosed the coach who himself once donned the Ateneo colors.

“We will be missing those two players, but we are calling up Forthsky Padrigao to beef us up. Maybe there will be one more, but we will see what happens in practice today.”

Silva still has Finals Most Valuable Player Kai Sotto, Mythical Five selection SJ Belangel, center Geo Chiu, Jason Credo and Rap Escalona, who all suited up for past and present editions of Batang Gilas.

The 2018 SM-NBTC National Finals tips off this Monday, March 18, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.