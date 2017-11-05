UK Plc. wants end to Brexit ‘soap opera’ in bid for certainty

UNITED Kingdom business called for an end to the “soap opera” of Brexit and a return to the spirit of national unity last seen in World War II, as it pushed for certainty on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union (EU).

Confederation of British Industry (CBI) President Paul Drechsler will appeal for a “single, clear strategy” in an address on Monday to the CBI’s annual conference in London. He won’t shy away from criticism of Prime Minister Theresa May, with a stringent rebuke for her “episodic approach” to negotiating Brexit, according to e-mailed excerpts of his planned remarks.

“I’m reminded of a prime-time soap opera, with a different episode each week,” Drechsler will say, before listing the premier’s Brexit interventions.

“First Lancaster House, then Article 50, the European Council, two dinners with Juncker—and, no doubt, many exciting installments to follow. Each one becomes the big story, until the next one rolls around.”

Britain faces a steady drumbeat of warnings from business about the need for certainty as the clock ticks down to March 2019, when Britain will leave the EU—with or without a deal.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said last Thursday that Brexit is the biggest determinant of the UK economic outlook. Companies are holding back investment decisions as they wait to find out how Brexit will pan out, and banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS AG, are preparing to move workers to mainland Europe.