Ugly, ugly fall

SACRAMENTO, California—Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken away on a stretcher after he fell hard to the floor following a foul by Sacramento’s Vince Carter during a 112-96 Golden State win last Saturday night.

McCaw was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for further evaluation, the team said. There were no further updates.

“I just hope he’s OK,” a visibly distraught Carter said. “I play this game because I love it and enjoy it, not to see young guys get hurt. He has a bright future. You can tell me whatever, it was an accident…. I don’t like to see him sitting there in pain saying he can’t feel his lower half.”

McCaw drove the baseline and went down with a thud with 41.8 seconds left in the third quarter, hit in the lower body by Carter. McCaw lay in agony for about 10 minutes as the arena silenced.

Carter, who was given a Flagrant 1 foul, knelt nearby, as medical personnel from both teams along with Warriors Coach Steve Kerr rushed out to the baseline beneath Golden State’s basket.

“Vince is not that type of guy, he’s never been that type of guy,” Golden State’s Draymond Green said. “Freak accidents, things happen. A guy jumps and he didn’t touch him much if you’re as high as you can jump you lose your balance easier. I know that was tough on Vince.”

Players for both teams eventually came to the floor as McCaw was placed on a stretcher and wheeled away with his neck stabilized. McCaw, who appeared to be trying to dunk, did a scissor kick in the air over Carter’s right shoulder before landing hard on his troublesome back.

Kerr swore and was visibly frustrated and hollered “He knows better,” referring to Carter, before going out to the court to check on his second-year guard. Carter got close to McCaw and offered some words just before the stretcher was pulled away. The two teams then gathered in a huddle before the game resumed after about a 10-minute delay.

“I remember his foot hitting the side of my leg, that’s it,” Carter said. “I’m not going to sit here and complain about a flagrant when a man can’t feel his legs.”

Carter said he approached members of the Warriors after the game and apologized. He appreciated the kind words from the Warriors but couldn’t get his mind off seeing McCaw on the floor.

“It’s all well and good but still a young man is trying to get his feeling back and that’s my concern,” Carter said. “Regardless of how it happened, accident, all of the things that they were telling me, you still want to see him OK.”

Kerr, meanwhile, found himself on the defensive for not attending a rally in California’s capital city after he pledged his organization’s support to the family of an unarmed black man killed by police.

Kerr has been outspoken against gun violence but his team held a shootaround last Saturday morning before its game against the Sacramento Kings, so the Warriors did not attend a rally, led by former Kings and Warriors star Matt Barnes, to support Stephon Clark.

“I’m coaching the Warriors tonight and we’re kind of busy today,” Kerr said before adding, “I think you guys know our team, we’re very socially aware and active and we’ve got a lot of players who do a lot of good in the community and who care about what’s going on. And we all care about what’s happening here and we’re very compassionate first and foremost to the Clark family but also to the community. We support the protests. Everybody in our organization wants to see a change and wants to see justice. So we’re supportive. We have a job to do, so we’re here to play the game tonight.”

The defending champions had dropped three straight games and seven of 10 with several star players injured.

Last weekend Kerr took part in the Oakland March for Our Lives. Before that, on March 12, he joined Democratic Congressmen Ro Khanna and Mike Thompson—chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force—and students from throughout the South Bay during a town hall at Newark Memorial High School to discuss gun violence in schools and applauded the efforts of youth nationwide.

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, president of the American University of Beirut, was murdered in Beirut when Kerr was 18 and a freshman at the University of Arizona.

Kerr talked about picking spots to make his voice heard.

Tyler Tynes, a reporter for SB Nation, asked Kerr whether “there’s a contradiction there when you talk a lot about race or an issue like that and there’s a march or somebody gets killed and you don’t actually show up?”

Kerr didn’t appreciate being questioned about his choice.

“You’re serious?” Kerr asked. “It’s up to each individual if he is going to pick his spots to make his contribution to society. I’m very confident and comfortable in my own skin and our players’ lives, what they do for our communities, the way they speak out, the way I’ve spoken out. I feel very, very confident in what we’ve tried to do, and I’m also very, very serious about my job. So, you can balance that any which way you want, you can be accusatory if you’d like. I’m comfortable with what our team does and with what I do.”