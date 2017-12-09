UBTech Robots eye bigger market coverage

TO be able to get a bigger share of the local market, Banbros Commercial has tapped two sectors that can boost the sales of the technology device.

“We are the first to position robots in retail for both entertainment and education. Traditionally, the robot business channel is education,“ Banbros President Michael Bangayan said in a recent briefing held in Makati City.

He added the response of the market has been positive, as the company has received several inquiries. Nevertheless, the price of the robots has become a stumbling block for individuals and organizations to buy them for their respective usage. “The challenge is the relatively high standard retail price to end users at retail level, so we need time to work on this,” Bangayan noted.

For the education sector, Banbros has UBTech Robotics’s science technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-friendly Jimu Robots geared for children and teenagers. An interactive robotic building block system, Bangayan said a Jimu Robot teaches children to easily build, program and share their robot creations.

Jimu robots’ target markets are children aged 8 years old to teens, as they are learning how to code.

To ensure wider market coverage, Bangayan said they are also introducing the Alpha humanoids and Star Wars Stormtroopers for the adults and much older kids, as they appreciate more interactive robots.

Bangayan said the Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper Robot features augmented reality (AR) capabilities, voice command, facial recognition and sentry patrolling. Furthermore, the interactive robot allows users to control their own personal Stormtrooper and develop original movements. “We are thrilled to launch the Star Wars Stormtrooper Robot by UBTech,” said James Chow, CEO of UBTech. “Both Star Wars and UBTech put a great focus on innovation and family-friendly technology. Together, we are delivering a new and interactive experience for Star Wars fans.”

For the consumer interactive market, Bangayan said the Alpha1 Pro interactive consumer robot is a household programmable humanoid robot that can be used for both education and entertainment.

Bangayan said the Alpha1 Pro is equipped with 16 high-precision robotic servo motors. The 3D visual programming software and PRP (Pose, Record & Playback) function are seamlessly controlled in one application. He added the Alpha1 Pro’s personality and its life-like human movements can easily blend into an average family’s regular activities.