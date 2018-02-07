UAAP women’s volleyball: N.U. Belles stun Ateneo; UST routs UE

NATIONAL University (NU) hung tough in the fifth set to pull the rug from under Ateneo de Manila, 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 12-25, 15-7, to wrest the early Season 80 lead in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball action on Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Lady Bulldogs were all bite in the first two sets, but could only bark at the Lady Eagles who soared past them in the third and fourth sets that paved the way for the deciding fifth set.

NU was in disarray in the fourth set against an Ateneo side that played like a well-oiled machine in the fourth frame.

But the Lady Bulldogs turned the tables around in their favor and caught the Lady Eagles scampering for the ball with service specialist Jasmin Nabor propelling NU to the win—its second straight—by nailing the last three points with her aces.

“Their old behavior showed up in the third set and fourth sets,” NU Head Coach Babes Castillo said. “I just remind them three things [entering the fifth set]—we need our deserved respect for every point, whatever happens stay 100 percent whistle to whistle and communicate inside the court.”

NU jumped to 10-6 in the fifth set, but Jho Maraguinot nailed a powerful kill to stop the bleeding for Ateneo.

And then Nabor took over and scored five straight points from the service line.

Skipper Jaja Santiago erupted with 26 points on 20 kills, four blocks and two service aces, while Nabor finished with 29 excellent sets including 11 points she highlighted with seven aces.

Ateneo dropped its second straight game after a 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 9-15 five-set beating it got from Far Eastern University last Sunday—the worst start for Ateneo under coach Tai Bundit’s four-year watch.

Maraguinot had 16 points, Kat Tolentino chipped in 12 hits, while Ponggay Gaston made a career high 10 points for Ateneo.

Cherry Rondina, meanwhile, delivered 20 points as University of Santo Tomas (UST) routed University of the East (UE), 25-17, 25-15, 25-21, to earn its first win of the season also on Wednesday.

“It’s always good to see my teammates play like this—although we still have lapses,” said the high-flying 5-foot-6 spiker Rondina. “I just told them that everybody has to move inside the court and not to relax.”

UST improved to 1-1 while UE dropped to 0-2.

Rondina also had 19 kills in the 76-minute match that also saw Dimdim Pacres, Tin Francisco and Milena Alessandrini adding eight, seven and six points, respectively, and setter Alina Bicar making 24 excellent sets for UST.

Marck Espejo and Ateneo, meanwhile, vented their ire on NU, 26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, to get their first win of the season in two outings.