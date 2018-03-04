UAAP women’s volleyball: La Salle bests Ateneo in 4 sets; FEU dominates UST

The De La Salle Lady Spikers recovered from a third set loss to turn back the Ateneo de Manila Lady Eagles in four sets, 25-20, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, to end the first round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament tied for second place with Far Eastern University.

Playing in front of 18,537 volleyball fans at Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, The Lady Spikers finally regained their championship form against their archrivals to finish the first round with a 5-2 win-loss record, also ending the Lady Eagles 4-game win streak.

Graduating spiker Kianna Dy, Most Valuable Player of Season 78’s finals, led the Lady Spikers with 21 points on 11 attacks, seven blocks and three service aces.

“Coming from a loss, we had to bounce back and we needed to get that confidence again,” she said. “Coming into this game, we thought of remembering who we are because coach has been always asking us that question since we are the defending champions. We just remembered who we are and what we have to do,” Dy said.

Tin Tiamzon also shone for La Salle with an all-around game, scoring 13 points together with 11 receptions and eight digs. Desiree Cheng hit seven service aces for 11 points on top of 16 receptions, while skipper Majoy Baron and fellow middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya chipped in with 10 points each.

La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus said La Salle did not play the “La Salle way” in their two losses to National University and Adamson University. He finally saw the team’s determination to win against the Lady Eagles.

“Their determination playing in the UAAP is back although it was a roller coaster ride for us in this game,” the 10-time champion coach said. “This is what I want to see from them. Because this is what should be their character inside the court. They worked as a team.”

The Lady Spikers came back from an 11-13 deficit to Ateneo in the second set and erupted with 10 straight points to build a 21-13 spread, capped by three straight service aces from Cheng and a block by Tiamzon, for a 2-0 set lead.

The defending champions struggled in the third set as the Lady Eagles soared with a 21-11 lead.

But the Lady Spikers fought back with a 10-0 blast, capped by Cheng’s back-to-back aces to tie the score at 21.

They had match-point at 24-22 but Ateneo refused to go down and took the third set to stay alive, behind the heroics of Jho Maraguinot, Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino.

De La Salle was also tested in the fourth set. After leading 21-15, Ateneo trimmed it down to 21-19 before the Lady Spikers closed out the game.

Ateneo dropped to third place, ending the first round with a 4-3 card. Maraguinot and Tolentino led the Lady Eagles with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Bea De Leon added 11 and Madayag had 10 hits.

Far Eastern University (FEU), meanwhile, cruised to its fourth straight win and seized its share of second place.

The Lady Tamaraws swept University of Santo Tomas (UST) in straight sets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20.

After easily taking the first set, the Lady Tamaraws managed to sustain their momentum with a 22-13 lead in the second set.

They reached set point, 24-20, but Sisi Rondina carried UST two points closer with back-to-back hits only to commit a crucial net touch that easily handed FEU a two-set lead.

A neck-and-neck battle followed in the third set but the Lady Tams pulled away to reach match point, 24-20, with Jerrili Malabanan nailing the game-winning service ace.

Nobody scored double figures for the Lady Tams. Celine Domingo and Toni Rose Basas led with eight points each, while skipper Bernadeth Pons had seven hits including 10 receptions and nine digs. Setter Kyle Negrito also scored seven on top of 22 excellent sets.

FEU Head Coach George Pascua said his wards are slowly getting their groove, winning five games of the seven-game first round, but they will be entering the second round more cautious and more aggressive.

“Hopefully, we could sustain our momentum but we have to prepare and work harder because the second round has higher intensity,” Pascua said.

The Tigresses committed 29 errors, which really benefited the Lady Tams who only had 17 miscues.

The league’s best scorer Rondina, who is averaging 23 points, was limited to 11 points. Carla Sandoval led UST with 12 points.

UST suffered its third straight loss to finish at seventh place with a 2-5 record at the end of the first round.