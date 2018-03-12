U.E.’s Arado impresses

UNIVERSITY of the East’s (UE) prized libero Kath Arado proved that in volleyball, one can help win matches even without scoring.

The fourth year Lady Red Warrior was the catalyst in UE’s offense with her vaunted floor defense in full display as they scored a huge upset over University of Santo Tomas.

Arado’s feat in covering the floor to deliver the Recto-based squad’s second straight win earned her the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Press Corps Player of the Week award.

The 5-foot-4 libero tallied 32 excellent receptions and 28 digs as the Lady Warriors shocked the Tigresses, 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 26-24, last Wednesday to open the second round of eliminations of the 80th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Interim Coach Rod Roque praised Arado, whose cat-quick reflexes and nose for the ball sparked UE’s counterattacks against the power-hitting UST side led by Sisi Rondina.

“She’s [Arado] No. 1, she’s No. 1 in the UAAP and No. 1 in our hearts,” said Roque, whose wards ended the first round with a five-set win over Adamson University that snapped their 13-match losing skid.

“Even in practice, she gives her all—even slamming her body on the floor. I often ask her ‘Kath are you okay?’ And she promptly replies ‘yes coach, I’m okay,’” Roque said. “But you could see in her face the pain she’s feeling.”

The Lady Warriors improved their record to 2-6 won-lost to tie the Lady Falcons at the cellar.

UE handed UST its fourth straight defeat and it was the first time the Lady Warriors beat the Tigresses since the start of the Final Four era in 1994.

The Lady Warriors also claimed their first back-to-back victories since Season 74 but, most important, gave UE a fighting chance to vie for a spot in the Final Four—if not improve on their seventh-place finish last season.

“I want everyone to have a different view of UE, that we are not a losing team and that we could be winners,” the Season 77 Rookie of the Year Arado said.

She earned her first weekly award given by broadsheet, tabloid and online reporters covering the UAAP. She beat teammate Mary Anne Mendrez, Kim Kianna Dy of De La Salle University, Tots Carlos of University of the Philippines and Jho Maraguinot of Ateneo de Manila University for the honors.