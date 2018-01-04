Typhoon Vinta damage to agriculture hits P237.13 million

Typhoon Vinta (international code name Tembin) destroyed P237.13 million worth of crops and livestock and affected 19,273 hectares of agricultural land, according to the latest data from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Field Programs Operational Planning Division Engr. Christopher V. Morales said that as of January 3, about 4,909 metric tons (MT) of crops in Regions 9, 11, 12 and 13 were damaged by the typhoon.

Morales said the rice sector bore the brunt of Vinta as paddy destroyed by the typhoon accounted for 58.81 percent of production losses. Unmilled rice damaged Vinta was valued at P139.411 million based on the assessment of the DA regional field offices (RFOs).

“[Rice] area affected is 15,880 hectares, or 5 percent of the total standing crop of 349,947 hectares, while volume loss amounts to 761 MT. The affected rice crops are mostly on their newly planted to seedling stages,” Morales said in a memorandum addressed to Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol, a copy of which was given to reporters on Thursday.

The latest assessment by the DA also showed that corn farmers lost P90.616 million, or 42.52 percent, of the total estimated production losses, according to Morales.

Morales said high-value crops and livestock damaged by the typhoon amounted to P6.911 million and P129,700, respectively.

“As for high-value crops [banana, rubber and pechay], there are no changes in the reported value of losses. It still amounts to P6.91 million, or 2.92 percent of the overall production losses, 1 hectare of area affected and 69 MT of volume losses,” he said.

Morales added there was a recorded increase in the value of losses in livestock based on the report from Region 13.

“Additional losses now include 10 heads of goat and one head of cow in Agusan del Norte,” he said. “In total, there are 142 heads of backyard chicken, 10 goats and three heads of cow affected.”

Morales also said the value of damages to agri-fisheries facilities reached P60,000. He said this figure could still increase as it is still up for validation.

“It is expected that additional damages and losses will be reported as the concerned regional offices are conducting monitoring, assessment and field validation for Vinta. Regions 9 and 13 have already positioned their buffer stocks ready to be distributed to affected farmers after field validation,” he said.

In a separate memorandum, Morales said the RFOs have not reported agricultural-production losses due to Tropical Storm Agaton (international code name Bolaven) as of January 3.

“Based on the combined data of Regions 4-B, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 13, which are the areas of influence by the path of Tropical Storm Agaton, the area of standing crops totals to 138,155 hectares for rice and 103,864 hectares for corn,” the memo read.