Five people died while four others are still missing due to Typhoon Ompong, preliminary reports reaching the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Four of the victims perished in three separate landslides in Itogon, Benguet and in Baguio City while the fifth victim, a girl aged between 9 to 12, drowned at the floodway in Maybunga, Pasig.

In Baggao, Cagayan where Ompong made landfall, at least eight barangays remained isolated, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, as Army troops entered the municipality for humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Lorenzana said that Lt. Gen. Emanuel Salamat, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command said his soldiers on the way to the center of Baggao reported seeing at least 1,200 houses damaged by the typhoon.

“It was Baggao that seemed to have been heavily affected,” said Lorenzana during a news briefing at Camp Aguinaldo that was presided over by Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Lorenzana, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chairman, said that based on communication with Abra Governor Jocelyn Valera Bernos, no casualty was reported in the province although some infrastructure projects were damaged.

For Ilocos Norte, Lorenzana said he could not establish communication with Governor Imee Marcos.

Public Works Secretary Manuel Villar said at least 19 road sections remained inaccessible in Cordillera Administrative Region, but clearing operations were already being undertaken.

He said two key roads leading to Baguio City were shut down.

Two road sections were also closed in Region 2, including Dalton Pass, but workers are working to open them to traffic.

NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said at least 40 landslides hit CAR.

Likewise, flooding and landslide also shut down six road sections in Region 3.

On the other hand, Health Secretary Francisco Duque reported that two buildings of their regional office in Region 2 were also severely damaged.

In Dagupan City, flooding also hit the Region 1 Medical Center, prompting hospital personnel to move about 50 patients to the higher floors, according to Duque.