Two third-generation talents

THEY say it must be in the blood, and the lovely Janine Gutierrez and Max Eigenmann are proving that they certainly got more than just promise and hand-me-down genes.

Janine Marie Elizabeth de Leon Gutierrez is the daughter of actors Ramon Christopher Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon. Her grandparents are Pilita Corrales and Eddie Gutierrez, and Christopher de Leon and Nora Aunor.

Now 28, Janine started her showbiz career only about six years ago, after she finished her degree in European Studies at the Ateneo de Manila University. This was a promise she made to her parents—and kept. “There were a lot of offers while I was still in school, but it was a pact I made with my parents. Education is extremely important and I’m glad that, even if acting was the path I’d always wanted to pursue, I prioritized my university degree. Now I have all the time to explore my opportunities as an actor, something that has always been within me, just waiting to be nurtured and realized,” she shared.

For the last few years, Janine has had several good television breaks on GMA, shows like More Than Words, Once Again, Dangwa and Legally Blind where she grew her audience. On film, she made her debut in Buy Now, Die Later, an entry to the 2015 Metro Manila Film Festival. She also tried out the independent film circuit by way of a lead role in Lila, an entry to the 2016 Sinag Maynila Film Festival.

“I like taking on characters with interesting personalities. I love delving into the layers of how they think, feel and react. I have to admit I’m new in the acting business, but I’m very open to learning as much as I can, since I feel this is going to be a medium- to long-term undertaking,” she shared.

Janine is part of the ensemble cast of Spirit of the Glass 2, the latest film from prolific writer-filmmaker Joey Reyes. The suspense-horror movie, which also stars Cristine Reyes, Daniel Matsunaga, Ben Alves, commercial model Enrico Cuenca and former Miss Philippines Universe Maxine Medina, is strategically scheduled to open a day after Halloween.

We asked Janine how she feels that her producers did not include her beautiful face in the movie poster. She let out a big smile and replied, “They have their reasons. Perhaps, they did not want to preempt the audience as to what my role is. I’m cool with that. In the end, people will only remember how an actor portrayed his role.”

TO THE MAX

Max Eigenmann spent almost two weeks in Bacolod City to shoot the scenes for the film Kulay Lila ang Gabi na Binudburan pa ng mga Bituin, an entry to the recently concluded 2017 QCinema International Film Festival.

“It’s my first-ever lead role on film, and I’m thankful for every opportunity that I get to act and give life to the characters of our scriptwriters. Acting has become a passion,” she said. Like many of her distinguished actor-relatives, Max is also a certified acting awardee, having bagged the Best Supporting Actress award last year for Lem Lorca’s Ned Project, an entry to the 2016 Cine Filipino Film Festival.

Max is the daughter of Bing Pimentel and the late actor Mark Gil. Her brother is the multiawarded Sid Lucero. Andi Eigenmann and Gabby Eigenmann are her half-siblings. Michael de Mesa is her uncle and Cherie Gil is her aunt. Her grandparents are Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil. “Most of my relatives are all recognized actors, and my generation certainly feels the pressure to level up. But my dad always told me to just enjoy every role and be as natural as I can when I transform into the character assigned to me,” Max said, choking a little in nostalgia before continuing. “I like working on films. My recent projects have refueled my passion, and I certainly want to do more!”

Max has also wrapped up work for We Will Not Die Tonight, the action-thriller of the highly regarded production designer-filmmaker Richard Somes. She also has an entry in the Cinema One Originals Film Festival next month, titled Historiographika Errata, also directed by Richard Somes.

Maxine Eve Pimentel Eigenmann recently turned 30, and she told us she’s embracing all the major changes and opportunities in her colorful life. “I have my family at my back, I have people who love me unconditionally, I have friends and colleagues who value me, support me, correct me when I’m wayward, open big doors for me, cheer for me and push me to be the best person that I can be. I’m grateful for all these.”

“I look forward to getting a good role on television soon, and many more wonderful roles for the big screen. This is my life now, and I want to keep on making good movies. I want to maximize every opportunity to become a better actor.”