Two of PHL’s sought-after communication execs release books on public relations, speaking

Two of the most respected names in the Philippine communication industry recently presented books that view at how communication can be wielded not only by those in power, but those who also want to make a lasting impact on our society.

First is Gawad Panday awardee and Grupo Agatep Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Charlie Agatep (center), who recently launched his book Winning the Anvils, a definitive guide for public relations (PR) professionals, students and aspiring PR practitioners on how to create an Anvil-winning PR program or tool. Agatep highlights in his book the relevance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs to help the underprivileged and, at the same time, improve a company’s reputation.

“This book is directed to the men and women in many organizations who are involved in their company’s reputation management, and persons who are given management responsibility for reputation issues but who lack expertise in the area. If you belong to any of these entities, this book will help you understand the importance of CSR projects, and the planning, strategies and skills required to implement them,” Agatep further wrote.

Meanwhile, Dr. Crispin Maslog (left), the most prominent communication scholar in the Philippines, released Deconstruct to Understand: Why President Duterte Talks His Way, a book which looks at the controversial rhetoric chosen by President Duterte that has won him adoring fans and fiery critics at the same time. The book enlists some of the most important names in the Philippines to create a decisive look at how the President communicates. Largely based on the output of a conference hosted by Asian Media Information and Communication (Amic), the book is a compilation of the conference papers and newspaper columns on the controversial presidential communication style.

Furthermore, Maslog’s book digs deeper on why President Duterte speaks the way he does through an essay by former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella. “By listening to what he says, one can reconstruct a consistent narrative…he was a reluctant candidate but ran because certain crucial national issues were not being addressed—the Mindanao peace situation, the pandemic illegal drug trade, corruption [and] poverty.”

The launch of Maslog’s and Agatep’s latest tomes was held at the headquarters of Amic, at the Philippine Women’s University, with many of the country’s commumnication and PR educators in earnest attendance.