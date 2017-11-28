Two mining firms shoot for first Asean awards

TWO mining companies operating in the Philippines are vying to bag top awards in the first-ever Association of Southeast Asian Nations Minerals Awards.

The RioTuba Mines in Bataraza, Palawan, by Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) made it to the top 3 finalists for Metallic Mines Category, while the processing plant in Didipio, Nueva Vizcaya, by Oceana Gold Philippines Inc. made it to top 3 finalists for Processing Plant Category.

NAC President and CEO Gerard H. Brimo said he is confident the two companies will bring home the top awards.

Brimo is concurrent chairman of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, a group that represents mining industry’s big players in the Philippines.

Each Asean country has to nominate the best metallic mines, the best nonmetallic mines, and Rio Tuba Mines and Oceana Gold made it as three finalists, Brimo added.

“In Myanmar, this week, we will have a final presentation,” he said.

The winners will be announced during the awarding ceremony to be held in Myanmar this Thursday, he said.

According to Brimo, the awards will prove to the world that the country’s mines are world-class.

“This is the first time that Asean countries have come together to launch this kind of award. This is a big deal. This is Asean. We are going beyond our shores,” he said. “Even if we landed only second, it proves that we have the best vmines in the world.”

According to Brimo, by having companies as finalists “only proves the Philippines can compete with other world-class mines in other countries.”

Last week, the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (Pmsea) held the 64th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference and the prestigious Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (Pmiea).