Twist Face hits Philippine fairways!

A TaylorMade product launch is a big event and in 2018, their launch of the new M3 and M4 at the Army Driving Range in Fort Bonifacio was no exception. A huge crowd turned out to see the latest golf clubs from the golf-equipment giant from Carlsbad, California. TaylorMade Golf has a huge following here all anxious to see and test the much-hyped Twist Face Technology.

To sum Twist Face up—according to TaylorMade, the company studied “more than half a million shots” from golfers of all skill levels, using data-recovery devices—for swing path, launch and landing location—to determine trends. They found that most golfers tend to miss on the high-toe and low-heel areas. To help minimize the amount of curve missing in said areas would generate, TaylorMade “twisted” the clubface by adding a degree of loft in the high-toe area and subtracting the same amount from the low heel. The minimized curvature should help a majority of golfers find more fairways off the tee.

Pacsports Philippines had the TaylorMade touring professionals and endorsers out in support of the event. Each had had a preview of the both drivers and had been fitted for the one that most suited them. All gushed over the drivers’ feel, length and ease of use.

To get the driver into the public’s hands quickly, Pacsports offered the first 100 buyers of either an M3 or M4 a free custom shaft with their purchase—a phenomenal deal for the money. The hundred drivers were sold well before the event ended.

Although the full range of M3 and M4 fairway woods, hybrids and irons were present and available for testing that evening, it was the drivers that were the stars. People stayed around to watch the long drive and most accurate iron contests and test golf clubs well into the evening.

Congratulations to TaylorMade and Pacsports Philippines. Looks like it’s going to be another big year for TaylorMade in the country.