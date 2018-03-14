TV5 is now 5

AN evolution that will change the entertainment landscape for Filipinos is happening now. The network formerly known as TV5 is now called 5. A simple change, it seems, but one that’s opening bigger and better possibilities for the network and its audience, possibilities that go beyond TV.

TV5’s audience has always been the easygoing social connector. These are the people who are not just passive viewers but productive participants in relevant conversations. This is where 5 comes in.

As it seamlessly connects the different platforms the audience taps into, it also connects people with meaningful content that bonds them. Whether it’s the love for sports, love for country, or love to be in the know, 5 will empower its audience to amplify their connections.

The power of 5 lies in its five synergistic pillars—ESPN5, News5, On5, D5 Studio and Studio5. Driven by the Filipinos’ different passion points, each platform is a venue for interaction among like-minded individuals.

ESPN5 is the leader in sports and the home of major sports events from PBA and PSL to NCAA. It also features international sports like Fiba and NFL, and even iconic multisports events like the Olympics, Asian Games and SEA Games. A game is an event best enjoyed live and ESPN5 will allow viewers nationwide to experience these moments. To top it all, ESPN5.com, the No. 1 sports web site in the country, will continue to be the trusted source of the most comprehensive sports news in the country.

News5 is led by news chief Luchi Cruz-Valdez. It takes its role of giving accurate information very seriously but has transcended this role by also delivering real conversations, and real experiences. This is what the audience will get from Aksyon and News5.com.ph, the nation’s first 24-hour video and audio news platform, as well as its ally on the road, Radyo5 and Taxi Squad.

On5 has connected Filipinos with what the rest of the world is watching by being the pioneer of localized international content. From Walking Dead to Arrow and many more, viewers enjoyed groundbreaking and popular US TV series and movies in Tagalized format.

D5 Studio is made for today’s millennial with fun, young and globally appealing content that tells the stories of the Filipino youth.

Meanwhile, Studio5 levels up the content creation game further by becoming the source of international-quality productions. Its debut project is Amo, directed by Cannes Best Director winner Brillante Mendoza.

As 5 moves forward to bigger and better possibilities, it endeavors not only to be in-the-know but to be involved; not merely to be where the action is, but to take action; not simply to tell stories, but to see the story through; and not just to connect people but to build communities.