Tuning in to people, music, fun

GLOBAL customer experience specialist Transcom Worldwide Philippines Inc. recently held its music fest, “Tunog Transcom Tayo,” on September 15 at the Metrotent in Pasig City.

More than 3,000 Manila-based Transcom employees, leaders and guests attended the concert-type event as they cheered and sang-along to the performances of Talata, Taken by Cars, Kokoi Baldo, Kitchie Nadal, Hale, 6Cyclemindand Rivermaya.

“The people of Transcom are hard-working and events like this is our way of expressing our gratitude to the commitment they’ve been showing to their work despite the odd hours, traffic and weather. Tunog Transcom Tayo is also our way of being attuned to our people’s need for togetherness and fun,” said Transcom CEO for Global English Region Mark Lyndsell.

Aside from free-flowing bar chow, booze and drinks, guests were also entertained by games, prizes and raffle draws. Employees with superb singing talents also had the opportunity to showcase their talents with the incorporation of “The Viral Voice” contest.

The event will also have a run in Transcom’s Iloilo site on September 22 and in Bacolod on September 23.