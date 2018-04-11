Trust fund for Southern PHL development expands by P230.2 million

THE Mindanao Trust Fund has received P230.2 million-worth of support from various donors, including the Spanish government, according to the MTF’s administrator, the World Bank.

In a statement, the World Bank said it received $3.2 million or P166.03 million worth of grants from various development partners.

The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid) also provided complementary funding of £1 million or P64.16 million, for the MTF.

“Greater economic opportunity and access to basic services foster hope in conflict-affected areas, which can build understanding and collaboration among community members,” said Mara K. Warwick, World Bank country director for Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia the Philippines and Thailand. “The World Bank is committed to supporting efforts that enhance the prospects for peace in Mindanao.”

The new funding will be implemented by the Bangsamoro Development Agency (BDA)—the development arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)—and humanitarian organization Community and Family Services International, which recently signed a new Program Partnership Agreement.

“This new partnership agreement strengthens Normalization under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. It will help improve the quality of life of people in conflict-affected areas through community participation and the pursuit of sustainable livelihood within a peaceful, deliberative society,” said Secretary Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the Peace Process. “For four years, we have been reaching out to our fellow Filipinos in the south, touching lives and taking ‘peace by piece’ steps toward a developed Bangsamoro.”

The project also supported activities to improve livelihoods, infrastructure and basic literacy in the six acknowledged MILF camps: Abubakar, Omar, Rajamuda, Badre, Bushra and Bilal.

The decision of Secretary Dureza of Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), the MILF and development partners to further intensify these efforts through the MTF highlight the partners’ commitment to peace and development in Mindanao, according to the World Bank.

“The support of the Philippine government and development partners toward projects that strengthen the Bangsamoro’s capacities to improve their socioeconomic conditions reinforce people’s trust on the Bangsamoro peace process and the passage of the Bangsamoro basic law,” MILF Peace Implementing Panel Chairman Mohagher Iqbal said.

Established in 2006 with support from development partners including the Australia, Canada, the European Union, Sweden, New Zealand, and the United States, and administered by the World Bank, the MTF consolidates international development assistance for the socioeconomic recovery of conflict-affected communities in Mindanao and seeks to build confidence in the normalization process with the MILF.