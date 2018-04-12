Tried and Tested

There was a point in her life when Eden Hernandez asked herself, “Is this all there is to it? Is there something more?” Straining from the routine of an entry-level job in a financial institution, the Economics graduate from Ateneo De Manila University began looking for work that went beyond the confines of a desk.

And so, her professional journey took a serendipitous detour, landing her a job at a company that certified manufacturers based on ISO. While there, she received the necessary training, perhaps a prelude to her future work that will involve compliance with stringent standards. She stayed there for a year.

Next stop was a business consultancy firm. Meanwhile, her husband, Roel, was already developing software. When the consultancy company discovered this, they asked him to develop their software. Eden was tasked with coordinating this project. This was her first foray into the IT world.

Then, once again, she was invited to join another company, this time as its QA director. And at this point, she was working well within the IT industry.

After this, still another IT corporation recruited Eden. The pieces were falling into place. Prompting her husband to suggest that since she was in such high demand in the IT field, why not go into business?

The idea made sense, prompting Eden to resign from her last job and establish her own company, CheQ Systems. As an indication of her good reputation, that company she resigned from became her client. Likewise, many of her husband’s former clients also got Cheq Systems for their requirements.

Established in 2003, CheQ Systems offers an important service that is integral to all businesses. Its team of software quality engineers test and monitor companies’ software systems and products, making sure industry standards are adhered to and that the systems are not susceptible to any internal or external threats.

Eden recalls, however, that back when CheQ Systems started, testing was practically unheard of. She recounts: “At that time, when we broached the subject of testing, people would ask, ‘What is that?’ So we had to educate the market first. Fortunately, some of the big corporations responded favorably to our proposals and we had project engagements from companies like Fujitsu and Accenture.”

In the beginning, CheQ Systems was simply selling testing tools. But as business picked up, Eden and her team began providing training for testing, using those same tools. Due largely to the extent and quality of training that they conducted, many of the IT testers today have imbibed the exemplary disciplines of CheQ Systems. Thus, in her own way, Eden has contributed significantly to the country’s entire software development industry.

But then again, Eden’s accomplishments come as no surprise. After all, those who know her well can attest to her diligence and determination to get things done. She smiles as she makes a self-assessment: “I am analytical and a problem solver. I always want to make things better. I want to improve, improve, improve. But I want the simplest, shortest, and most efficient way possible.”

Eden admits that she is not a micro-manager. Instead, she empowers her team to make decisions for themselves, stepping in only when necessary. Like when emotions run high, in which case, she becomes the voice of reason. Logical thinking is her strength, and data is the cornerstone by which she makes her decisions.

In the years to come, Eden wants to steer CheQ Systems into new and broader horizons. She says: “We want to expand, while still focusing on the same services. We know there are still so many areas that we have not yet tapped.”

One of those areas is SAP, which is an acronym for Systems, Applications, and Products. It is also a German software company “whose products allow businesses to track customer and business interactions. SAP is especially well-known for its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and data management programs.”

Eden adds that there is also a need to enhance CheQ Systems’ image as the number one testing company. She remarks: “We have observed that we are the first choice. In bidding, we usually win against our competitors. At times when another company wins the bid, the client comes back to us because of the quality of our services. We work very hard on client relationships.”

Meantime, as future plans develop and CheQ Systems continues its work within the IT industry, Eden reiterates the value and advantages of testing. She stresses: “If you like your business and you like your profits, then you should test. We strongly believe that the best point for testing would be the early stages of systems’ development. The test can prevent problems from arising. Remember, prevention is better than expensive cures.”