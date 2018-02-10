Travel smart and see more of the world

TRAVEL shouldn’t be expensive. It shouldn’t be a privilege. Thanks to budget fares, seat sales and travel apps, more and more Filipinos have had the opportunity to travel and see more of the Philippines and the world.

I’m amazed at how millennials can travel, for instance, to Japan on a budget of P40,000 per person largely by taking advantage of good deals on the Internet. The daughter of a friend recently went to Singapore on less than P25,000, booking almost everything online and that included her stay at a hostel.

Even friends my age make almost all their travel bookings online. So when I went to Hong Kong recently, I booked a number of tours and activities on the travel app Klook. That included a one-day pass to Hong Kong Disneyland and the Octopus Card. I would’ve wanted to book a pocket Wi-Fi but there was none available for the dates when we needed it. I’d waited up to the last minute to book this.

One of my apprehensions was that it would be difficult to get the actual tickets/cards once we got to our destination but this fear was unfounded. Once we got to the airport in Hong Kong, there were counters where you could get, for example, the Octopus Card without any troubles at all.

Since its successful #GetKlookd Philippine launch last year, Klook has been doubly active in making itself more visible in the growing travel arena.

Klook kicked off Sinulog 2018 with a sunset yacht party along the Mactan Channel on January 19. The travel app has been exploring ways to expand in the Philippine market, and Cebu City is a key city the brand wants to tap due to its population and potential growth. Klook saw the Sinulog Festival as an opportunity to officially introduce the travel app to the Queen City of the South.

Various influencers from Manila and Cebu gathered to celebrate the start of Sinulog weekend with Klook. The yacht was dressed to fit the weekend festivities and to make each corner of the boat Instagram-worthy. Guests enjoyed good food and drinks while partying until sunset with live music provided by DJ Manolo Aballe.

Guests were encouraged to share their experience on social media with the hashtag #KlookItSinulog.

Klook is going offline! The travel app will be at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Mall of Asia Arena Annex Building with Klook N Go, a pop-up travel fair this coming weekend that runs until Sunday from 1:30 to 8 pm.

Enjoy really low deals on attractions, tours and activities in Asia. Exclusive discounts await visitors in the three-day offline event with Klook’s Buy More, Save More promos if you book on the spot.

Plus, avail yourself of exclusive special barkada bundles to Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Universal Studios Japan and many more. Klook has 25,000 activities in more than 120 destinations.

Connect with Klook on www.facebook.com/klookph and www.instagram.com/klooktravel.