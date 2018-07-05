Trash pileup costs NCR P1.84 billion in tipping fees

THE pileup of trash in Metro Manila is costing taxpayers some P1.84 billion in tipping fees annually, according to an expert from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In an Asian Development Blog, ADB Senior Adviser to the Vice President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Sonia Chand Sandhu said Metro Manila accounts for a fourth of the country’s total waste.

The country’s daily waste generation increased to 40,087.45 tons in 2016, from 37,427.46 tons in 2012. This is approximately 14.672 million tons per year.

“The Philippine capital’s urban watershed constitutes around 273 esteros, creeks and tributaries. These are clogged with waste and heavily encroached by informal settlers and commercial establishments, which constrains water absorption and leads to frequent flooding,” Sandhu said.

Sandhu said this is why it is important for local governments, especially in Metro Manila and New Delhi, to clear these tributaries.

Cleaning esteros in Metro Manila and Nallahs in New Delhi can create new greenways where people can walk or use their bikes, as well as reduce pollution during the dry season and flooding in the rainy season.

This can be done through technological advancements and innovations that can speed up the process and give governments access to global funding commitments, experts said.

“Similar approaches could be taken at other cities across the region. In fact, not doing so is a further missed opportunity to leverage advances in technology and reinforce global commitments to innovate and provide financial incentives for resource recovery,” Sandhu said.

Improved urban waste management can produce six economic gains. These include revenue gains from tourism improvements and new taxes on importers and producers of waste.

Sandhu also said countries can benefit from organic waste turned into compost for fertilizer, construction materials and animal feed, as well as waste-exchange programs that can bring stakeholders together for mutual gains.

She added some cities that improved urban waste management saw enhanced revenue collection and fees by combining waste-management bills with electricity bills as in Mombasa; or water bills as in Addis Ababa.

Furthermore, Sandhu said clean services can generate new livelihood through resource recovery and operations and maintenance of natural water channels.

“One way of grasping such opportunities is through ‘GrEEEn’ city action planning. This approach is based on the ‘3 Es’ principles [environment, economy and equity], which can facilitate a shift towards monetizing waste in ways that optimize our environment assets while providing economic gains and equitable benefits,” Sandhu said.

Sandhu said landfills should be the last option when it comes to solid-waste management. These should be replaced by innovative measures that have less negative impact on communities and the environment.

Further, there is a need for innovative financing solutions and other measures that incentivize policy-makers, practitioners and citizens for mutual benefits and improved quality of life that green, resilient cities can produce.