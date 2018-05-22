Transition body seeks more time to study BBL amendments

THE Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) on Tuesday asked Congress for more time to study proposed amendments to the bill embodying the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

In an interview, House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez expressed confidence that the issues or concerns about the provisions of the proposed law would be resolved in accordance with the stakeholders.

Alvarez made the statement after emerging from a closed-door meeting with the BTC and the government’s peace panel, or the GRP.

The Speaker is also optimistic that the measure would be passed before Congress takes a break at the end of the month.

“The GRP has proposals and the BTC asked for three days so they can discuss [such],” Alvarez said.

He said among the matters discussed during the meeting were proposed amendments to various provisions of the current draft of the BBL, and added, “I believe we can come to an agreement on these issues.”

However, Alvarez refused to divulge the specific issues, provisions or objections raised during the closed-door meeting as “they [BTC] requested us to keep things between us in the meantime.”

The BTC is expected to meet again with House leaders on Monday to give their position on the objections raised over the BBL and the proposed amendments.

BBL as ‘urgent’

MAJORITY Leader Rep. Rodolfo C. Fariñas of the First District of Ilocos Norte, meanwhile, said the House would conduct another caucus after Monday’s meeting to discuss any agreement reached with the BTC on the BBL.

On Monday Alvarez said he plans to request President Duterte to certify the BBL as an urgent measure to fast-track the approval of the bill.

Duterte has appealed to Congress to pass the BBL by May 30, as he emphasized the crucial role of the proposed law to maintain peace in Mindanao, amid threats posed by radical Islamic groups.

For its part, Malacañang said Duterte will certify the BBL as urgent “anytime soon.”

“The President promised to certify it. I cannot absolutely guarantee that the version of the House will be certified, because I haven’t seen the text. But if it is in conformity with what was agreed upon, then there should be no problem. [He] should certify it,” Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said in a briefing on Tuesday.

But Roque ruled out the possible meeting of the President with leaders of the House for the certification of the bill.

Last month Duterte assured the public that Congress would pass the proposed measure before the end of May.

Still within PHL

THE proposed BBL seeks to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The measure, likewise, aims to establish a political entity, provide for its basic structure of government in recognition of the justness and legitimacy of the cause of the Bangsamoro people, and their aspiration to chart their political future, through a democratic process that will secure their identity and posterity, as well as allow for a meaningful self-governance.

Under the bill, the Bangsamoro territory shall remain a part of the Philippines. The measure delineates the core territory of the Bangsamoro to be composed of: 1) the present geographical area of the ARMM; 2) the municipalities of Baloi, Munai, Nunungan, Pantar, Tagolan and Tangkal in the province of Lanao del Norte and all other barangays in the municipalities of Kabacan, Carmen, Aleosan, Pigkawayan, Pikit and Midsayap that voted for inclusion in the ARMM during the 2001 plebiscite; 3) the cities of Cotabato and Isabela; and 4) all other contiguous areas where there is resolution of the local government unit, or a petition of at least 10 percent of the registered voters in the area asking for their inclusion at least two months prior to the conduct of the ratification of the Basic Law and the process of delimitation of the Bangsamoro.

To ensure the widest acceptability of the BBL in the core areas, a popular ratification shall be conducted among all the Bangsamoro within the areas for their adoption.

House Bill 6475 retains the central government’s power and control over defense and external security.

It provides that the defense of the Bangsamoro shall be the responsibility of the central government. The latter shall create a Bangsamoro Military Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the Bangsamoro, which shall be organized, maintained and utilized in accordance with national laws.

The measure also calls for the creation of a Bangsamoro Police for law enforcement and maintenance of peace and order in the Bangsamoro, but it shall be part of the Philippine National Police.