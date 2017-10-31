Transco urged to tap PCC as adviser

THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said it could be approached by the National Transmission Corp. (Transco) for advice in relation to the latter’s plan to venture into telecommunications.

PCC Chairman Arsenio M. Balicasan said the potential entry of a joint venture between the government and a private corporation would have “to undergo the competition lens.” However, since no firm details have been divulged by Transco, the PCC official said his office can provide guidance.

“We also have an advisory role,” Balicasan said, referring to the PCC’s mandate that ensures businesses compete and consumers benefit. “In some cases, especially working with other government agencies, we don’t have to wait for the formation of the joint venture. We can contribute, discuss, we can give advice. That’s what we also do in Congress, when they craft laws, franchises, when it comes to improvement in efficiency of the sector,” he added.

Transco said it will ask Congress to amend its charter so it could offer telco services and compete with the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT) group and Globe Telecom Inc.

Transco President Melvin Matibag said his office has received strong interest from 10 firms willing to forge a partnership to pursue its plans.

“They are offering to partner with us. These are local and foreign firms, mostly from Japan, China, Indonesia and the United States,” Matibag said, adding that the government intends to retain a majority stake in the possible partnership.

“Right now, what I am thinking is the government will not be a minority in this. The operations and maintenance of the facilities could be given to the private firms,” he added.

Balicasan said he will wait for TransCo’s final direction on this, but pointed out that they need to work closely together since this involves a government project.

“We don’t know yet whether the government will actually do it or if they will bring in the private sector. As you know, joint ventures are covered by law. Since this is a government project, PCC is a government agency, we need to work closely together,” he said.

Matibag is confident that majority of the lawmakers will sponsor a bill that would allow Transco to go into telecommunications. “Many have volunteered to sponsor it. I am hoping that after the recess this matter would be taken up.”

He said Transco’s plan to venture into telco is part of the government’s goal to provide consumers more choices as there are only two players in the sector.

“Some experts in telco are saying that only the government can compete with the two telco giants. No one else can come in. So, if it’s the government combined with somebody that has the technical and financial capabilities to do it, then we will have a third player,” he said.