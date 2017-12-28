‘TRAIN no deterrent to higher car sales’

The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act is set to hike prices of automobiles when it is implemented next month. But this does not automatically translate to lower sales, as the industry still has a number of growth engines that it can rev up to drive growth further.

Maria Ella C. Oplas, economics professor at the De La Salle University, said the TRAIN’s upward adjustment of excise tax on automobile will not significantly affect the industry’s sales. In a text message to the BusinessMirror, she argued other social determinants will overpower the tax factor in making a person purchase a vehicle.

“There are so many schemes, not just tax, that create demand for cars, like the very low down payment and almost zero-percent interest rate for cars. [You also have] longer payment terms,” Oplas said.

One of the heavily contested provisions of the TRAIN was the auto excise tax. The taxation was easily feared to cause a sales downturn in the automobile industry.

Under the approved TRAIN, excise tax is placed at 4 percent for vehicles up to P600,000; 10 percent for over P600,000 to P1 million; 20 percent for over P1 million to P4 million; and 50 percent for hybrid vehicles. On the other hand, no excise tax will be imposed on electric-powered cars.

Oplas took note of the traffic situation and the mass-transport system in Metro Manila, which, she said, are so stressing enough “it still pays to own a car.”

“It is so easy to own a car now with the schemes [introduced by automobile companies].

“So, even if the tax got higher, the buyer will not be able to feel its effect because it is not just the price he looked at, but also the scheme by which he will pay the vehicle based on his purchasing capacity. Most especially for us Filipinos, given our inefficient public transportation, it still pays to own a car,” Oplas said.

She emphasized that price and tax are just two of the many determinants in the demand for cars. Among others are the absence of a reliable mass-transport system, availability of an affordable payment scheme and preference, the economics professor added.