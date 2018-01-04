TRAIN means P2.40 gain for every P1 loss for workers

The implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) should not empty the pockets of 6.8 million Filipino workers as every peso increase in their expenses due to price hikes would be offset by the P2.40 they would save from their personal-income tax (PIT) exemption on the average.

This is based on the computation given by University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) economist Victor Abola.

In the first Economic briefing for 2018 of the First Metro Investment Corp.-University of Asia and the Pacific (FMIC-UA&P) Capital Market Research, Abola said higher commodity prices due to the TRAIN will increase inflation by 0.6 percentage point.

This placed the think tank’s inflation estimate at 3.5 percent to 4 percent for the whole of 2018. However, the decrease in the PIT will return P137 billion to households, increasing their purchasing power.

“According to my calculations, the additional amount needed by consumers is about P57 billion, only P57 billion so in terms of total, the tax relief is bigger than the increase in prices,” Abola told the BusinessMirror on the sidelines of the briefing on Thursday.

However, he said some households may spend more for certain commodities and see lower gains from their PIT exemption.

“That’s why [for] the lower incomes, there is a need to provide subsidy so the [cash] transfers are quite important in order to really mitigate the probable price increase in basic necessities,” Abola said.

The subsidies, Abola said, are needed to shield the lowest 40 percent of households from the higher value-added tax on fuel and the removal of a number of personal tax exemptions.

He also said the government’s plan to extend subsidies to jeepney drivers will help them cope with the hike in the price of fuel products. This will prevent jeepney fares from going up, which could make goods and services more expensive.

The FMIC-UA&P also said there is room for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to adjust interest rates to keep inflation in check. Nonetheless, inflation will remain within the BSP’s target of 2 percent to 4 percent this year.

“If you look at it, the lowering of the tax will be sufficient to cover the additional cost of higher inflation. I think that’s the way it’s been structured, of course we’ll see how it actually works out,” Abola said.

FMIC Vice President Cristina S. Ulang said private firms will also be affected by the TRAIN albeit minimally. The most affected will be mining, particularly Semirara Mining, due to higher coal taxes.

Under the TRAIN, the coal tax will increase to P50 per metric ton (MT) on the first year, from the current P10 per MT, which has been in effect since the 1970s. This will increase to P100 per MT in 2019, and P150 per MT in 2020.

However, Ulang said higher international coal prices, currently pegged at $8 per MT and more shipments, Semirara Mining would be able to recoup the increase in their cost due to the higher coal tax.

“If you’re a miner, this is something you cannot pass on to your clients in a very competitive market. So we are seeing narrowing margins for the coal miners, specifically Semirara, which is the biggest producer in the country,” Ulang said.

“But we think they will be compensated in terms of shipments because they have huge deposits in Semirara Island and they are planning to ramp up shipments to around 62 million tons this year,” she added. Other sectors, Ulang said, that will be affected by the TRAIN include power distributors and generators. However, the firms can pass on the cost of higher coal tax to their consumers, which is included in their contract.

In terms of sugar taxes, Ulang said only companies producing syrups and juices will be affected by the higher taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages. This will add P6 to P12 per liter, something that can be absorbed by the market due to the personal-income tax cuts.

‘Effective immediately’

Retailers on Thursday insisted that price increases should be implemented immediately as TRAIN has taken effect on January 1. They also noted that their stock is already thin following the holidays, when consumers usually buy more items.

In reaction to the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) statement that the prices of basic goods and commodities should hold for the next two to three weeks, the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association Inc. (Pagasa) said this is not the case for all groceries.

“Supermarkets stock up before Christmas, not during or immediately after. Why? Because most supermarkets do their physical inventory at the start of the year. They make sure stock levels are lean and convenient to count. This coincides with the effective date for excise tax on concerned goods,” Pagasa President Steven Cua said in a text message.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said on Thursday that the effect of TRAIN would only be felt in two to three weeks. He also warned retailers that they will be penalized for “preemptive price increases.” “From now until next week, there shouldn’t be an increase [in prices] yet. We have seven monitoring teams in the National Capital Region, and 15 in others. Consumers shouldn’t panic, and should report any retailers that are taking advantage of the law,” Lopez said.

Aside from the moratorium on price increases, the DTI chief said the overall impact of the tax reform on fuel, as a percentage of total production cost, is less than a percent.

The DTI noted that if the suggested retail price (SRP) of a can of sardines is P13.45, it should go up by only P0.04 due to the increase in excise tax. The P7.30 SRP of instant noodles should only go up by P0.03.

“We expect all the basic necessities and prime commodities to increase only next month. But this doesn’t mean that the impact of the TRAIN is a ticket for all retailers to increase as they want; as we showed the impact is minimal, and the increase should be within the SRP given,” DTI Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said.

With Catherine N. Pillas