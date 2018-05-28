TRAIN law’s impact spurs wage debate

The Duterte administration’s tax-reform law continued to generate ideas from the halls of Congress on how to cushion its impact on consumers and the economy.

Lawmakers belonging to the Makabayan bloc are pushing for an across-the-board and nationwide increase in the minimum wage, pegging it to a uniform P750 a day.

However, the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (Ecop) has thumbed down calls for a wage increase, with its top official saying it is not the proper way to address the rising prices of goods and services being blamed on the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, or Train law.

The debate began after the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives filed on Monday House Bill (HB) 7787, or the “P750 National Minimum Wage” bill, citing as raison d’être the Train law’s impact on prices.

According to the bill, wage-setting function will be restored to Congress and a uniform P750 minimum wage will be legislated covering private-sector workers in both agricultural and nonagricultural enterprises nationwide. Prompted by the bill’s filing, the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) called for a P800 daily wage, a proposal the Ecop immediately rejected.

Unrealistic

ECOP Chairman Edgardo G. Lacson said employers find the 56-percent wage-hike proposal “unrealistic” for a number of reasons.

Only a pocket of the millions of Filipino workers will benefit from the wage increase sought by the ALU-TUCP. “Less than 8 percent, or 3.2 million workers out of the total labor force of 41 million, will benefit from [a] minimum wage hike,” he said in a text message. “The pain of inflation will worsen the plight of the 92 percent wage earners who are excluded, mostly employees of SMEs [small and medium enterprises].”

Lacson said “the law provides two fundamental justifications for a minimum wage hike,” of which the first is the depreciation of the peso and its purchasing power due to inflation, and the second being the capacity of employers to pay. “Granting a 4.5- percent inflation rate, then the mathematical computation will yield only a P23 per day minimum-wage increase, not a P288 per day [hike] demanded by labor,” he explained. “Then, various industries in a public hearing conducted by the wage board will determine the capacity of employers to pay.”