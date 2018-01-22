TRAIN-induced price hikes to peter out–Pernia

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia on Monday assured consumers that the uptick in prices due to the impact of the TRAIN (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) Act is only temporary.

In the meantime, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it is ready to extend assistance to cash-strapped workers that will be affected by the newly implemented law.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Labor Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod said TRAIN-affected workers—estimated at around 15.6 million—could avail themselves of livelihood aid under their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Program (Tupad) in their regional offices. “We are ready to provide livelihood to their families so they could earn more income.”

Pernia said higher prices are only temporary, and the overall impact of TRAIN on consumers remains net positive to them.

“Well, with the higher income for those earning below P250,000, there will be a lot of welfare enhancement on their part,” Pernia said. “The net effect is still positive on them, and the heightened prices will be temporary, [because] it peters out over time.”

In its latest market call report, First Metro Investment Corp.-University of Asia and the Pacific (FMIC-UA&P) Capital Market Research estimated inflation to be closer to 4 percent in 2018.

The local think tank said higher headline inflation is expected due to the TRAIN, particularly its effect on petroleum prices and products being levied the so-called sin taxes.

Higher prices are also expected because of new taxes, such as what is imposed on sugar-based beverages, and less exemptions on the value-added tax (VAT).

The think tank expects inflation to average 3.7 percent this month 3.9 percent in February and 3.9 percent in March.

“We think that price mark-ups will continue to move at a quicker pace in the coming months brought about by the imposition of excise tax on some commodities [fuel, automobiles, sugar and beverages, among others]. Nonetheless, we believe that inflation will still be within the BSP’s [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] target, albeit, at the higher end,” the think tank explained.

In 2017 inflation averaged 3.2 percent. The highest level of inflation was recorded last October at 3.5 percent, while the lowest was last January at 2.7 percent.

Earlier, FMIC&UA&P Capital Market Research data showed that every peso increase in the expenses of workers due to price hikes caused by TRAIN would be offset by the P2.40 that they would save from their personal-income tax (PIT) exemption on the average.

UA&P economist Victor Abola said the additional amount needed by consumers is about P57 billion, while the PIT will return P137 billion to households, increasing their

purchasing power.

However, Abola added that, since this computation is only an average, some households may spend more for certain commodities and see lower gains from the reduction in PIT.

The subsidies, Abola said, are needed to shield the lowest 40 percent of households from the higher VAT on fuel and the removal of a number of personal-tax exemptions.

For jeepney drivers, he added, there will be subsidies extended to help them cope with the higher cost of petroleum products. This will prevent jeepney drivers from raising fares that could also increase the prices of other goods and services.

For this year, DOLE Financial and Management Services Director Warren Miclat said they have a P2.3-billion budget for their Tupad and Government Internship Program.

He added Congress has earmarked another P500 million for Tupad in case they will need additional funding to accommodate TRAIN-affected workers in the next three years.

“During the TRAIN bill deliberation, we were asked by the [congressional] committee, and we recommended this amount, which they gave,” Miclat said.

The DOLE said it is now monitoring workers affected by TRAIN so the agency could determine other appropriate programs it could extend to them.

Last week Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III endorsed the P500 cash-voucher subsidy being proposed by labor groups for minimum-wage earners to help them cope with the effects of TRAIN.

But he said the proposal must be approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) before it could be implemented.

Aside from livelihood aid, the DBM said the government also allocated |P24.5 billion to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for 2018 to serve as a mitigating measure for the impact of TRAIN to households.

The DSWD will use the amount for its unconditional cash-transfer program to help 10 million Filipino households to cope with the effects of TRAIN.

The DBM projected that TRAIN, which took effect this month, will continue to boost inflation up to next year.

The Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines earlier said over 15.6 million workers in the informal sector will be vulnerable to price increases caused by TRAIN and will need aid from the government.

With Samuel Medenilla