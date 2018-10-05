Brace for heavy traffic along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) warned motorists as a U-turn slot in the area would be closed starting Saturday (October 6) to give way to the construction of the Metro Rail Transit 7 (MRT).

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said the U-turn slot closure, particularly at Don Antonio, would last for two months as private contractor EEI Corporation begins the construction of an abutment station in the area.

For the meantime, motorists are advised to use the Eclaro U-turn slot, located 700 meters from the one to be closed.

The MRT 7 project involves the construction of a 23-kilometer railway system with 14 stations from North Avenue, Quezon City to San Jose Del Monte Bulacan.

It is expected to serve thousands of passengers in Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Bulacan and Rizal when completed.

“Please bear with us. This is one of the projects under the Build, Build, Build program, one of the government’s long term solutions to address traffic in the metro,” said Garcia, in a press briefing Friday.

Meanwhile, the MMDA will implement total closure for vehicles from North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) going to EDSA, starting tonight (October 5) from 11 pm to 4 am for the NLEX Drainage Enhancement Project.

Also set for tonight is Manila Water’s leak repair on its pipeline at EDSA- Shaw Boulevard Service Road (southbound) from 11 pm up to 4 am for two weeks.

Steel plates will be installed after 4 am to make all lanes passable to motorists during daytime.