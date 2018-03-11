Trade department vows to sustain ‘excellent’ grade in resolving consumer complaint

It might be difficult to ace a test, but the trade department almost perfected an exam last year.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recorded a 99.38-percent resolution rate on consumer complaints in the previous year, meaning it was able to resolve almost all grievances filed by the buying public. It was an accomplishment hailed by both retailers and consumers in a country infamous for red tape and slow bureaucratic processes.

In spite of this near-perfect rate, however, a lot of work still has to be done, as the DTI believes there might have been more complaints had there been more consumers informed of their rights. This is why the agency is stepping up its efforts to educate the buying public of their rights.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said a majority of the complaints the DTI had received last year were dissatisfaction on the quality of a product. She said this commonly resulted to a return of the product in exchange for a new one.

“Most common are on return or exchange and then on the quality in service. Most of the complaints are like that, actually,” Castelo said.

“Then another is the speed of delivery of balikbayan boxes. Some complaints are on the date of delivery, others are boxes that went missing,” she added.

A document obtained by the BusinessMirror showed that 37 percent of the 7,847 complaints filed last year were on defective products, while 30 percent were on deceptive features of an item. At least 3 percent were on sales promo, while 2 percent were on balikbayan boxes.

Other complaints were on prices, warranties, business name, pyramiding schemes, credit transactions and violations of the price-tag law. Out of all this, 31 percent were resolved through mediation, or through a conference by which the DTI served as a third-party mediator between the consumer and the retailer.

On the other hand, at least 21 percent were endorsed to other government agencies, while another 21 percent were dismissed. Grievances dismissed were mainly due to nuances or lack of information.

Castelo said most of the complaints were resolved through mediation, wherein the two parties agree to settle the case through an agreement. “Once a complaint is filed, that will be issued a notice of preliminary conference,” she said.

“The parties will meet before a mediation officer and we would try as much as possible to settle through mediation. In most cases, the grievance is concluded through mediation,” Castelo added.

However, in cases where the two parties do not reach a settlement, the case is elevated to adjudication, the trade official said. This is where an actual case is filed and the trade chief is already involved.

Last year at least 3 percent of the complaints were submitted for adjudication. “Under adjudication, an actual case is filed through an adjudication officer, meaning the complainant will submit a position paper, the respondent will reply and there will be a rejoinder,” Castelo said.

Cases up for adjudication are mostly on repair of a product that the service center does not want to cover. Castelo said the DTI intends to conclude all complaints through mediation, and adjudication will only be considered as last resort.

Philippine Retailers Association Chairman Emeritus Samie Lim said the DTI always has the backing of the PRA in resolving consumer complaints. In aid of the agency, Lim said, the PRA coordinates with the government in cases a retailer’s attention is called to respond on a grievance.

“We always support the DTI because we know they are doing it to establish good relations between retailers and consumers. They serve as the bridge to address the concerns of consumers and retailers,” Lim told the BusinessMirror.

If there is one thing Lim wants the DTI to address, it is the nuance complaints. “There really are nuance complaints and we would appreciate it if that is lessened,” he said.

On the other hand, Laban Konsyumer Inc. President Victorio A. Dimagiba said his group would like to see complaints resolved at a faster pace. He said it was during his stint as a trade official that the resolution on consumer complaints was initiated.

“I agree that the culture of alternative dispute resolution we embedded in the DTI had bear very good results. During my time, we trained DTI personnel on mediation as a mode of complaints resolution, institutionalized the system and set timelines in complaint resolution. Personally, I am happy to read that the systems we left behind bear sweet fruits,” Dimagiba told the BusinessMirror.

“And as a consumer advocate now through our Laban Konsyumer Inc., we propose to further reduce the timelines for mediation and adjudication. This should be a challenged to the DTI now as their report shows they can hurdle a shorter period to resolve complaints. [By this, we mean] shorter than 10 days for mediation and shorter than 20 days for adjudication,” he added.

Castelo also said the DTI is readying its informational materials that it will post in major department stores and supermarkets. The information materials will promote consumer rights and how consumers can reach the government should they have any complaints.

“This year we are intensifying consumer education and information through consumer materials that we will install on all business establishments, especially the big department stores and supermarkets, with permission and coordination of the owners of these establishments. We would put at one corner the information materials of the DTI on consumer rights and basic consumer information,” she said.

Through this, Castelo said, the agency hopes to repeat its near-perfect feat this year. After all, she added, all these efforts being exerted by the DTI are for the consumers.