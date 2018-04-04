TPB resurrects Madrid Fusión Manila 2018

IN a surprising turnaround, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) will be pushing through with the Madrid Fusión Manila (MFM) this year.

Frederick M. Alegre, spokesman for the Department of Tourism (DOT), confirmed to the BusinessMirror that the popular gastronomy event featuring foreign and local chefs presenting culinary trends will be held from September 25 to 29. “Marriot Hotel‘s grand ballroom will be the venue for the event, and it will be handled by a different organizer,” he said. The TPB is the marketing arm of the DOT.

The TPB is supposed to bid out the venue and the event organizer. For the past three years, the annual MFM was held at the SMX Convention Center and was organized by The Philippine Association of Convention/Exhibition Organizers and Suppliers Inc. (Paceos).

Other high-ranking government sources also confirmed that the event would push through on those dates.

Earlier, TPB COO Cesar Montano failed to return messages of this paper, asking for confirmation of the event’s resurrection. He recently told Inquirer columnist Margaux Salcedo that MFM 2018 wouldn’t push through, ostensibly because the government was seen spending a lot of money “to promote other cultures.”

In a signed statement sent to select media at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, however, Montano finally acknowledged that the event would push through, but left out details regarding the date and venue. “Initially, the [TPB] management have considered the deferment until 2019 due to the nonavailability of participating international chefs and exhibitors.

However, in light of new developments and change in logistical requirements which are advantageous to the government for the International Gastronomy Congress and the Fusión Manila International Gastronomy Expo, the (TPB) is assessing the possibility of staging the fourth edition of Madrid Fusión Manila later this year.”

He added: “TPB management continues to recognize the impact of Madrid Fusión Manila in the promotion of our country as a focal point of gastronomic interest worldwide.” Government sources assume TPB’s turnaround could be due to “pressures,” owing to the negative reaction of the public to the announced cancellation.

The annual event is the first of its kind in Asia, and has helped put the Philippines on the world gastronomy map. Asian culinary giants like Singapore and Hong Kong have reportedly been envious of the privilege accorded to Manila.

Prior to Montano‘s announced cancellation of the event last weekend, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo and Undersecretary Benito C. Bengzon Jr. signed an agreement with Foro Debate representatives last September on the holding of the MFM from April 19 to 21. (See, “Native ingredients, traditional techniques ‘star’ in Madrid Fusión Manila 2018,“ in the BusinessMirror, September 19, 2017.) The DOT again announced the MFM 2018 during Madrid Fusión in January, inviting the delegates there to attend the Manila event.

During the international gastronomy congress, foreign and local chefs present their take on current food trends and demonstrate dishes that are served in their restaurants. It is well attended, especially by culinary students, food experts, and chefs. Some of the greatest names in the culinary world have graced the Manila event like Michelin-starred chefs Elena Arzak (Arzak), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Narisawa), Andoni Luis Aduriz (Mugaritz), Joan Roca (El Cellar de Can Roca), Alvin Leung (Bo Innovation), as well as celebrated Filipino-American chefs like Sally Camacho Mueller, Leah Cohen (Pig and Khao) and Chef Romy Dorotan (Purple Yam).

The event has also given popular local chefs like J. Gamboa (Cirkulo), Fernando Aracama (Aracama), Robby Goco (Cyma), Myke Sarthou (Agos) and Margarita Fores (Cibo/Lusso), among others, to explain their culinary philosophies and show off their own cooking skills to the foreign chefs.

Along with the gastronomy congress, the event also features regional and special lunches highlighting the country‘s native ingredients and popular local restaurants, cosponsored by the DOT and the Department of Agriculture. There is also trade show featuring local agricultural products, native cuisines, Filipino alcoholic beverages, kitchen gadgets and attire, as well as Spanish food and wine products.

Earlier, TPB MICE Officer in Charge Teresita D. Landan said the DOT had transferred the organization of this year‘s MFM to the TPB. “We’re still finalizing details of the event and checking on the availability of the chefs because, of course, without the chefs there would be no event,” she stressed.

She underscored that her office had already prepared the terms of

reference for the bidding and was ready to send these out. Landan added that event managers like Paceos, and venues like the SMX Convention Center, “are welcome to join the bidding. The Secretary [Teo] just wanted to open the bidding to more participants.” (See “Madrid Fusión Manila 2018 on hold,” in the BusinessMirror, March 15, 2018.)