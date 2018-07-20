Toyota Philippines officially rolls off the all-new Vios

(L-R) Toyota Motor Philipines (TMP) Executive Vice President for Marketing Kei Mizuguchi, Toyota Vios Chief Engineer Takatomo Suzuki, TMP President Satoru Suzuki, TMP Senior Executive Vice President David Go, TMP Senior Vice President for Marketing Jing Atienza present the all-new Vios

IT’S officially a green light for Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) as they unveil the all-new Vios during a media launch at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

New design and functionality define it from its predecessor, which is now composed of features such as: Eco & Sport Mode, Daytime Running Lights, Vehicle Stability Control and 7 SRS Airbags, among others.

The Toyota Vios G Prime model in Super Red color

The all-new Vios comes in six variants: 1.3 Base, 1.3 J, 1.3 E, 1.3 E Prime, 1.5 G and 1.5 G Prime.

TMP said the “Prime” models are targeted to capture the younger market in the country.

All variants are equipped with a Dual VVT-i 4-cylinder in-line DOHC 16V EFI engine.

For the 1.3 variants, the Vios produces 98 HP and 123 N-m while for the 1.5 models, they unleash 106 HP and 140 N-m.

This fresh stunner is available in nine color variations: Super Red, Grayish Blue Mica Metallic, Freedom White, Alumina Jade Metallic, Blackish Red Mica, Thermalyte, White Pearl, Red Mica Metallic and Black.

The price for the all-new Vios starts at P600,000 with the top-spec tagged at P1.95 million.

Toyota aims to sell an average of 3,500 units per month wherein they vie to reach their target of 200,000 units sold in a span of six years.

Since its introduction in the local market in 2003, the Vios has been Toyota’s best-selling model with over 270,000 units sold.

Manufacturing for the all-new Vios has also already been started at its Sta. Rosa plant in Laguna.

