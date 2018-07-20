Toyota Philippines officially rolls off the all-new Vios

IT’S officially a green light for Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) as they unveil the all-new Vios during a media launch at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

New design and functionality define it from its predecessor, which is now composed of features such as: Eco & Sport Mode, Daytime Running Lights, Vehicle Stability Control and 7 SRS Airbags, among others.

The all-new Vios comes in six variants: 1.3 Base, 1.3 J, 1.3 E, 1.3 E Prime, 1.5 G and 1.5 G Prime.

TMP said the “Prime” models are targeted to capture the younger market in the country.

All variants are equipped with a Dual VVT-i 4-cylinder in-line DOHC 16V EFI engine.

For the 1.3 variants, the Vios produces 98 HP and 123 N-m while for the 1.5 models, they unleash 106 HP and 140 N-m.

This fresh stunner is available in nine color variations: Super Red, Grayish Blue Mica Metallic, Freedom White, Alumina Jade Metallic, Blackish Red Mica, Thermalyte, White Pearl, Red Mica Metallic and Black.

The price for the all-new Vios starts at P600,000 with the top-spec tagged at P1.95 million.

Toyota aims to sell an average of 3,500 units per month wherein they vie to reach their target of 200,000 units sold in a span of six years.

Since its introduction in the local market in 2003, the Vios has been Toyota’s best-selling model with over 270,000 units sold.

Manufacturing for the all-new Vios has also already been started at its Sta. Rosa plant in Laguna.