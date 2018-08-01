Toyota Motor Philippines marks 30 years

TOYOTA Motor Philippines (TMP) celebrated its 30th anniversary in the country as a manifestation of the company’s three decades of sustained success. Achieved through strong partnerships and linkages, TMP also took the opportunity to acknowledge its stakeholders for the unwavering support.

President Duterte graced the event at the Grand Hyatt Manila at the BGC to acknowledge the company’s significant contribution to the country’s economy. Other distinguished guests were Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC) President Akio Toyoda along with TMP Vice Chairman Alfred Ty and TMP President Satoru Suzuki.

Toyoda expressed his deep appreciation to TMP and the entire dealership network for achieving the No. 1 position for 19 consecutive years. “Over the years, I have seen the great efforts of everyone to keep Toyota growing in spite of many difficulties. In fact, during the Great Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, the car market in the Philippines dropped by half. It was during this period that I was assigned to be the Chief Regional Officer for this region. Those were really difficult times, but, I fondly recall how, together with Dr. George SK Ty and Mr. Alfred Ty, Toyota’s future would be built by the Philippines’s motorization.”

Since 1989 TMP has sold over 1.5 million units in the country. This year the leading automaker targets to sell a total of 180,000 units. In a special ceremony, 30 vehicles, to symbolize three decades, were donated to the government. This signifies the government and TMP’s collaboration in revitalizing the country’s automotive manufacting. Of the 30 locally manufactured units turned over, 20 were the all-new Vios and 10 were Innova.

TMP said it is also committed and will continue in serving the extra mile to deliver “Always Better Cars, Always Better Lives” to its stakeholders.