‘Townships should have socialized to high-end residential components’

A couple walked past Saint Mary’s Academy, a school in Pampanga that can accommodate some 3,000 students at any given time, and many residents in the area once studied there. “That’s where my kindergarten school teacher lives,” said the woman, who also studied at Saint Mary’s and also lives a few blocks away, as she points to a low-rise building right across the street.

Many of the older towns in the Philippines—even in many bustling cities in Metro Manila—were built this way: schools and places of work, worship or entertainment were placed right in the middle of a residential community.

As the Philippine economy expands, and with many of the infrastructure built during the Marcos era, more and more people are being forced to live outside of city centers, as land prices become more expensive.

But with the heavy traffic jams and low infrastructure support to move people in and out of the city, property developers, such as Megaworld Corp., a company led by businessman Andrew Tan, coined the word “township development, ”a place where people can live, work and play.

More than 20 years ago before the 1997 to 1998 Asian financial crisis struck, Mega-world developed parcels of land in the eastern part of Metro Manila, where Quezon City and Marikina meet, known as Libis—a Filipino word for hillside or valley. That development is now known as Eastwood.

“C5 back then was empty, mostly factories. They [Megaworld] were the first ones to build high-rise buildings in the area. After that, establishments started to bloom in front of Eastwood and its sides. They really pumped prime the area,” said a resident who witnessed the development of Libis.

C5, or Circumferential Road 5, is one of the main arteries running parallel with Edsa that aims to move people from the northern part to the southern part of Metro Manila.

He said the shopping mall with a condominium development was readily accepted back then; as it was a unique idea.

Ayala Land Inc. also developed a mall, condominium and offices, while the Sy family’s SM group is mostly developing stand-alone Shoemart shopping malls, now simply known as SM.

However, such developments weren’t as integrated as what Megaworld did, though its idea only copied the development of older towns in the Philippines.

“I saw Mr. Tan once walking with his wife and daughter in Eastwood. I can’t remember if they carry a dog with them, but their mall was, I think, the first pet-friendly mall that I saw in Metro Manila,” he said.

Office spaces, mainly rented to firms overseas for their back-office operations, weren’t the widely accepted before the Asian financial crisis since back then, outright sale of condominium or office units were the name of the game. The higher the sales, the better.

Today, many analysts are looking at the recurring income of a property firm, as it needs to stand the cyclical nature of the industry—a rule of thumb of five years of upward trajectory and followed by another five years downward path.

“In a way, he [Tan] was a visionary. He saw the market even before the era of high-speed Internet. We were very excited back then because there’s a bowling alley and movie houses along with the office and [residential] condominium in one place. Playing bowling was the ‘in’ thing back then,” he said.

But such township concept, now also accepted by Ayala Corp., is becoming a nightmare for urban planners, who wanted to copy the strategy of larger cities like Hong Kong, Tokyo, Beijing and even larger cities in Australia. The concept is to make people live outside the city and place them in a suburban community. But each of these cities also built seamless transportation infrastructure so the work force wouldn’t have problems commuting to and from work.

The Philippines, meanwhile, is doing the opposite due to lack of infrastructure to support economic growth.

The Manila city government, for instance, has approved several reclamation projects to bring in more people in the city, while real-estate firms are developing more and more townships, or creating new central business districts that will rival the likes of Makati and Ortigas Center.

These new townships are developed in mostly in sleepy towns in places like Kawit in Cavite for the likes of Ayala Land, while Megaworld is developing its mixed-use facility in the former airport facility in Iloilo, hoping to copy the Eastwood success story.

The Gokongwei’s property-development firm once claimed it started the live-work-play concept in its Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas Center, which was built in 1990. Its development, however, doesn’t include residential units, which are becoming the problems of matured CBDs like Makati and Ortigas Center.

Walk on the streets of the CBDs of Makati and Ortigas during Sundays or holidays and there’s hardly anyone on the streets.

Some are thinking of ways to make people go to the CBDs even on weekends, such as holding an outdoor market. But that may be a problem during rainy days.

“The problem of Makati [CBD] is that in spite of the fact there are so many people in Makati every day, at night, there’s nobody, because 80 percent of the people working in Makati go out [of the city]. And, therefore, from the taxation point of view, you will see that studies have shown that more taxes are collected where people live compare where they work,” Januario Jesus Gregorio B. Atencio III said in an interview.

Atencio, who has been in the property development for more than three decades and a former chief executive of mass housing builder 8990 Holdings Inc., noted that Makati’s residential taxes are much less than those of Quezon City, Metro Manila’s largest city but has no proper CBD to boast of.

He said if Makati can only find a way to bring in more people to actually live in the city, its residential tax base will increase dramatically.

“That’s also the same about townships; you build townships because you want to create hubs of business, commerce and services. It’s a physical platform, and so sometimes you create it outside of the city, not because you want people to move out, but because you want to create another hub. So the more hubs you have, the more nodes of economic development and progress are there,” he added.

For decades the country only has two major commercial and industrial hubs—Manila and Cebu. Other cities are catching up although slow and arduous. Still, about half of the country’s GDP comes from Metro Manila.

For Atencio, a correct township is one that promotes heterogenous living—or a mixture of people from different class of society—rather than homogenous living.

“Studies have shown that when you build a resettlement community, or when you build a socialized housing site, people become more balanced, more progressive and more developed, if in the socialized housing community or the urban poor community, there are other people living with them,” he said.

“In other words, because if you are all poor, we’ll put you in one place. That situation in fact creates more and more poverty, misery and depression in the community because they are all the same,” he added.

Still, the rich may not want to live side by side with the poor, thus, developers are building more upscale communities. But Atencio said if something happened in the household of the rich, say a water pipe burst or some cleaning to be done or a driver is needed, he still wants to call someone from the community, but not necessarily beside his house.

“That’s the kind of synergy that heterogenous community [promotes]. Studies as far as Australia, as far as Great Britain, have shown that communities that are engineered to be this way creates balanced, better people.

“I’m a firm believer of not putting your socialized housing outside or separate. Put it inside. Make it in such a way that your socialized housing blends with your low cost, blends with your mid cost, blends with your high end. It is okay,” Atencio said.