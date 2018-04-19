Tourism resiliency bill up for House plenary approval

AS the government prepares for the implementation of the six-month closure of Boracay next week, the House Committee on Tourism has endorsed for plenary approval a measure creating the Tourism Resiliency Certification Program (TRCP).

House Bill 6093 seeks to prevent, mitigate and control possible damages arising from risks or threats to the tourism industry, such as violence, terrorism, and environmental degradation and climate change.

The measure is expected to be discussed in plenary when session resumes on May 15.

The measure refers the TRCP as a program that identifies risks to the country’s tourism industry; prescribes compliance measures; establishes an appropriate metric system to determine certain acceptable levels of compliance; and mandates the compliance of prescribed measures by all registered tourism enterprises.

The bill said the creation of the program shall be undertaken by a technical working group, to be participated by representatives of stakeholders and to be spearheaded by the Department of Tourism (DOT). The creation of the Philippine Tourism Risk Assessment Framework shall be conducted by a qualified international consulting agency, under the supervision of the DOT.

Moreover, the measure declares the paramount importance of protecting the tourism industry, one of the major drivers of socioeconomic development in the Philippines, by supporting its fundamental performance indicators.

It added these indicators include the number of foreign and local visitors, earnings from foreign expenditure, product development and capital expenditure, among others.

The measure said that ensuring the security of foreign and local tourists is a cornerstone for the survival and growth of the tourism industry.

The bill provides that the TRCP shall create a Philippine Tourism Risk Assessment Framework, which shall identify actual and potential risks to the tourism industry, such as terrorism, violence, natural calamities, extreme weather and other perceived threats.