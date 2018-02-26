Tourism heritage law pushed to protect natural destinations

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is batting for a tourism heritage law to protect and preserve islands and other natural destinations like Boracay Island.

This developed as more Boracay business owners have come forward in support of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) proposed state of calamity declaration, which will enable the national government to take over the management of the island for six months, allowing it to push through with its rehabilitation. (See, “DILG: Place Boracay under state of calamity in the BusinessMirror,” February 22, 2018.)

On Tuesday, the local government of Malay will be meeting with Boracay landowners and stakeholders to discuss “pressing environmental issues and concerns besetting the island and its entire tourism industry.”

In a letter to the island’s stakeholders, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, Mayor Ciceron Cawaling said the local government will also “be presenting the proposed six-month action plan in response to the call of President Duterte, which needs your utmost attention and cooperation.”

The meeting will be held at Eco-Village in Barangay Yapak, ahead of the March 2 Senate hearing on the island to discuss the local government units implementation of environmental laws.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said: “If enacted and implemented, a tourism heritage law will be more effective in ensuring the preservation and protection not only of Boracay Island and its seawaters but all of the country’s natural tourist destinations.”

According to the latest findings of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), about 300 resorts have been found in violation of easement rules, while the DOT found over 60 establishments, including five-star resorts, reportedly dumping untreated sewage water into the waters of Boracay.

Meanwhile, resort owner Edd Fuentes welcomed the proposed declaration of the state of calamity on Boracay, “if that will correct the mistakes that have been made on the island. If it allows the national government to take over and rehabilitate the island, then so be it. It’s been a long time coming.” He added that having lived and operated resorts on the island for more than 20 years, “I’ve personally witnessed the environmental degradation, the overbuilding, the construction of resorts without permits and in forested lands. All these should stop. We need to save Boracay now.”

Jove Schrottmann, owner of Mandala Spa and Resorts Villas, expressed hope that “this temporary takeover of Boracay by the national government will yield long-term results, but it should not be at the cost of our livelihood. It was a combined mismanagement and corruption of more that one branch of government that led to the state of calamity that Boracay is in today.”

He pointed out that the business owners on the island “invested billions into Boracay making it what it is today, whether for better or worse, we pay our taxes. We pay our employees. We pay for selling the island. And we paid for marketing it. And the whole time the government has been collecting money without reinvesting in our little island’s infrastructure and protection. So why do we businessmen, even the violators who were given the ability to wreck the island by those who were issuing permits, have to pay the price? Where is the government’s accountability?”

For Jose Mari del Rosario, president of Phinma Microtel Hotels Inc., which owns a resort on Diniwid Beach, said the company “shares the concern for the environment. Serious business owners know their investments pay off best over the long term. No doubt, this government should be praised for its intentions.”

But he expressed concern over the proposed declaration of a “state of calamity,” which he said could be “misconstrued from a marketing point of view, as it is a negative. While we support the intent and the reason, it is certainly hara-kiri —the desire or vacationers’ wish will suffer, maybe not immediately but the island will temporarily be off the radar screen for those planning to go. Cesspool na, “calamity” pa. The Task Force [Boracay] should just carry on with the hard work already spelled out for them.”

Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu toured the world-famous resort island over the weekend, personally implementing the 30-meter easement or “no-build zone” that resorts and other establishments have to adhere to.

In a video posted on Facebook by the Boracay Informer, a media company island, Cimatu was seen measuring the length of the easement from the middle of the high- tide and low-tide areas of the beach then marking where the 30-meter no-build zone should start. For resorts like Boracay Plaza Beach Resort on Station 1, whose wall Cimatu marked, this means more than half of its resort may have to be demolished.

“[The President told me], ‘Demolish what needs to be demolished; preserve what needs to be preserved,’” he told journalists who accompanied him on his inspection tour of the island.

He added that the Department of Public Works and Highways will likely be in charge of demolishing the structures that are in violation of easement rules.