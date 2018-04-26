Total OFW ban to Kuwait gains senators’ support

Stung by an order to expel the Philippine envoy to Kuwait, senators on Thursday backed calls for the Philippine government to impose a total ban on sending overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the tiny Middle East kingdom until adequate reforms are taken to protect OFWs there.

Senators supported the deployment ban following the expulsion of Philippine Ambassador Rene Villa in the wake of the controversy over the embassy-led rescue of distressed OFWs a few days ago.

‘Unfortunate’

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Loren B. Legarda, also found it “unfortunate” the expulsion of the Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait in the wake of the controversy.

“The decision of the Kuwaiti government to expel Ambassador Renato Villa is unfortunate, especially since, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs, there had already been recent talks to move the PHL-Kuwait bilateral relations forward,” Legarda said.

She stated it was “also important to underscore that the protection of overseas Filipinos constitutes one of the pillars of our foreign policy.”

Strained

“Yes,” Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III said when asked on Thursday if senators would support a clamor to suspend OFW deployment to Kuwait following the Kuwaiti government order for Villa to pack up, the latest development in the two countries’ strained relations, which both had tried to repair with a new labor agreement that their leaders were set to sign soon, until Kuwait complained over the recent rescue of OFWs in distress.

Videos of the rescue went viral, prompting Kuwait to complain, saying the embassy did not coordinate with Kuwaiti police and breached the host country’s sovereignty.

Reacting to the order to expel Villa, Sotto said, “Ayaw nila sa atin, ayaw din natin sa kanila [If they don’t like us, we also don’t like them].”

Despite accepting the apology offered by Foreign Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano over the videotaped rescue—and the Kuwaiti ambassador being received by President Duterte in Davao—Kuwait issued on Wednesday the expulsion order on Villa.

Villa and the embassy staff had been proactively monitoring cases of OFWs in distress in recent weeks, following the shocking murder of OFW Joanna Demafelis who was found dead in a freezer of her Kuwaiti employer. The Kuwaiti government then promised to render justice to Demafelis, following Duterte’s declaration he would ban deployment to Kuwait unless that country can guarantee their safety.

Labor officials from both sides were busy crafting a labor agreement—the signing of which would have marked the normalization of Manila’s deployment policy—when the rescue of more OFWs in distress triggered an angry reaction from Kuwait.

Needed assurance

Sen. Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, confirmed the panel’s stance supporting the deployment ban in the absence of firm assurance of protection for OFWs.

“We support the total deployment ban of OFWs to Kuwait until we are given assurance that they will be provided adequate protection and assistance while working for their employers abroad,” the senator told BusinessMirror on Thursday in response to a text query.

At the same time, Villanueva asserted the need for the Philippine government to reiterate to Kuwait that “abuse, maltreatment and violence have no place in every OFWs workplace.”

Video upload

A migrant advocate group, meanwhile, called on the government to investigate the release online of the controversial video-recorded rescue operation of the Philippine embassy in Kuwait, which further strained the country’s diplomatic relation with the Kuwaiti government.

In a strongly worded statement, Migrante-Philippines Chairman Arman Hernando said authorities should hold accountable the people behind the uploading of the video for compromising the welfare of the 250,000 OFWs in Kuwait.

“They should reveal who are the masterminds and partakers of this stupidity and make them fully accountable,” Hernando added.

Optimistic

Malacañang, meanwhile, said it remains optimistic that the signing of memorandum of understanding for the protection of Filipino workers between the two countries is “all systems go.”

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said in a news briefing they are still confident that the signing of the new agreement will push through, which, he said, is expected to be signed after Ramadan.

Diplomatic note

The DFA has summoned Kuwaiti Ambassador Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh, apparently to ask about the sudden expulsion of Villa, but was informed by the Kuwait Embassy in Manila that he has been recalled to his capital for consultations.

The DFA has served a diplomatic note to the Embassy of Kuwait conveying its strong surprise and great displeasure over the declaration of Villa as persona non grata; the continued detention of four Filipinos hired by the Philippine Embassy; and the issuance of arrest warrants against three diplomatic personnel.

With Samuel P. Medenilla and Bernadette D. Nicolas and Recto Mercene