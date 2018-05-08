Topacio: Teo resignation not an admission of guilt

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

DELICADEZA.

That was the reason Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo resigned from her post at the Department of Tourism (DOT), according to her spokesman and lawyer Ferdinand S. Topacio.

In a hastily called news conference at the DOT building on Tuesday, Topacio said, “As the political opposition keeps saying it, delicadeza, she wanted to show she had delicadeza…. She doesn’t want to harm her family, and the President.”

He also blamed the “enemies of the President for seizing on the issue to harm the presidency, and that is something she could not accept and countenance anymore.”

As of press time, Malacañang has yet to announce Teo’s replacement or officer in charge at the DOT. In a news statement, Sen. Nancy Binay, chairman of the Committee on Tourism, called on President Duterte to appoint Teo’s replacement immediately, “so as not to put the DOT’s programs and projects to a standstill, especially in the light of the rehabilitation of Boracay Island.”

Binay, on Monday, filed a resolution to look into the P60-million media placement contract between the DOT and the People’s Television Network Inc. (PTNI) last year, which allegedly benefited Bitag Media Unlimited Inc., the production company owned by Teo’s brothers. She also wanted to look into DOT’s media and advertising plan this year.

Meanwhile, Topacio reiterated that no one prodded Teo to resign, despite having received a barrage of criticism for the controversial media placement deal. There was no information, however, if her resignation had already been accepted. He also said there was “no such demand from the President for her to resign,” during Teo’s meeting with President Duterte after Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

In Malacañang, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said the Office of the President’s “investigation will continue and recommend what will happen to the other government officials” involved in the transaction. He said he didn’t know if Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea has given his recommendation to the President.” Roque earlier said all documents relevant to the deal were already with Medialdea.

As far as the “criminal liability” of Teo and other government officials are concerned, Roque said Malacañang will be “leaving it to the Ombudsman to investigate.” Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar, who oversees PTNI, was said to be one of the officials included in the OP investigation.

Topacio has said Bitag would be returning the P60 million paid to the company by PTV-4 for said media placement by the DOT. He later called it “a class act,” on the part of Ben Tulfo, who heads Bitag, to return the funds. The lawyer also claimed that Teo would not have approved the DOT contract with PTNI if she knew the ads would be placed in her brothers’ show, Kilos Pronto.

In a news statement released at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Topacio said Teo tendered her resignation from the DOT “before the start of the latest Cabinet meeting in Malacañan Palace.” He added Teo’s “decision to leave her position was made after a long and deliberate reflection and soul-searching with respect to the events that have transpired the past few weeks.” She hand-carried her resignation letter to Medialdea on Monday afternoon.

Topacio said he could not divulge the conversation between Teo and Duterte, except that “I think, to the effect that, the President trusted her to do what is right.”

In a speech last Friday in Davao City before a gathering of educators, Duterte said, “If you are into corruption, just leave. I’ll give you time. For those who are into it now, in the government, published or otherwise, may you have the sense just to tender the resignation.”

Topacio, stressed however, that Teo’s resignation was not an admission of guilt. “Secretary Teo reiterates that she has done no wrongdoing, and that all the dealings of the DOT went through all legal processes, were aboveboard and done in good faith, and with total absence of malice.”

He also said Teo welcomed the Malacañang’s investigation into the transaction and also vowed to attend any congressional investigation.

He added, Teo will likely return to her travel agency in Davao City, which she had been operating before she was appointed as tourism secretary.