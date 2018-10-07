Top sales and marketing professionals in the hotel and tourism industry to be honored at 2018 Virtus Awards

“To be the biggest and most prestigious awards event of the Philippines hotel sales and marketing industry,” was the vision of Christine Ann Ibarreta, president of the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines, which, she admits, is something the group is still working on.

That’s not to say, though, that the Virtus Awards is deemed any less prestigious by its intended recipients—the country’s best sales and marketing professionals in the hotel and tourism industry. In fact, it has become the event of the year for such professionals, as it carries the singular distinction of being the only award-giving body that recognizes specifically hard work and achievements. Through the years, the Virtus Awards has positioned itself to become one of the most coveted honors in the hotel and tourism industry.

The Virtus Awards has four major categories: Outstanding Sales and Marketing Associate; Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager; Outstanding Sales and Marketing Leader (the award received by Reboredo for her work then with Midas Hotel and Casino); and Outstanding Marketing Campaign.

Such recognition, says Margarita Munsayac, HSMA Philippines chairman, not only elevates the hotel sales and marketing profession but also motivates management to take care of their staff under this division, which in turn inspires sales and marketing professionals to become more passionate about their job.

Since Virtus began in 2015 Ibarreta says the number of nominations has increased significantly. From 27 nominees in 2017, this year’s edition garnered 41 nominees. For 2018 the nominees for individual categories are regular employees who have served in a HSMA member-property for at least one year, including the covered period of April 1, 2017, to March 30, 2018, and have no past and/or pending administrative or criminal case. Nominators, on the other hand, come from an HSMA member-property to ensure familiarity with the performance being cited.

Ibarreta notes that nominees this year have become significantly more competitive.

Criteria depend on the category under which a candidate is nominated. For the three individual awards, judges look at key factors, such as: one’s actual accomplishments/achievements; customer orientation and business-specific knowledge; teamwork and interpersonal relationships; and commitment to continuing education.

As for the Outstanding Marketing Campaign award, judges choose the best one based on: marketing objectives and content; creativity and innovation; results/return on investment; and presentation.

“[The nominees] are understanding more what the competition is all about. Before they were just checking us out, like if we were just some small-time contest; but on the second year we became better, and on the third, we became better again. Now, on the fourth [year], they know exactly what the judges are looking for,” adds Rose Libongco, former HSMA president and current Virtus chairman. “Over the years, we are pleased to see a diverse group of winners spanning various positions in sales and marketing, which bolster our pitch that ‘Everyone is a Salesman.’ The ginormous task of delivering sales objectives is a well-oiled teamwork that requires everyone‘s effort. Each Virtus winner is a champion and the confirmatory award raises expectations of better performance from the recipient. Bringing home the Virtus trophy is not the goal, it is the opportunity to do better and prove oneself to be equal to the consistency and commitment to the Virtus ideals.”

Announcement of winners for the 2018 Virtus Awards will be held at the gala dinner on October 8 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Marriott Manila in Pasay City. The guest of honour and keynote speaker is Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.