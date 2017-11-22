Top BPO company Convergys’ award-winning CSR keeps growing

Convergys Philippines, through its award-winning CSR campaign, Give a Bag of Hope (GABOH) has widened its reach this year to also include social enterprises such as Bag943 and Tahanang Walang Hagdanan.

GABOH is an annual campaign of Convergys that seeks to address a major cause of school dropouts: the lack of school supplies.

Now on its 3rd year running GABOH, Convergys Philippines seeks to improve the lives of not just the country’s public-school elementary pupils, but also the lives of persons-with-disabilities (PWDs) and others in the marginalized sectors. In partnering with enterprises like Tahanang Walang Hagdanan, the country’s top BPO is able to provide sustainable income for the men and women in these organizations throughout the duration of the campaign.

The school bags, which were hand-crafted by the men and women of Bag943 were delivered to Tahanang Walang Hagdanan where they were filled with school supplies and story books by the residents of the home for PWDs.

“Napakalaking pasalamat namin kay Convergys na isinama kami sa GABOH. Malaking tulong talaga para sa amin at sa mga pamilya namin yung perang ipinambabayad nila sa amin (We are very grateful to Convergys for including us in GABOH this year. The salary they pay the men and women of our organization goes a long way in helping us and our respective families),” says Domingo Literal, Workshop Operations Director of Tahanang Walang Hagdanan, who has been with the home for more than a decade.

Every year, GABOH is driven by Convergys employees who donate a portion of their salaries to generate funds for the bags and school supplies, which are then distributed to schoolkids in public schools across the country. This year, Convergys employees raised over Php 18 Million which is equivalent to 35,000 bags and supplies.

“Ikinararangal naming makasama sa proyekto ng Convergys ngayong taon,” says Obet Sumayao, a silkscreen artist living in Tahanang Walang Hagdanan. “Sana kapag natanggap ng mga bata yung mga bag nila ay mas ma-engganyo silang mag-aral at maghanda para sa kanilang mga kinabukasan.” (It’s an honor for us to be part of Convergys’ project this year. I hope that when the schoolchildren receive their bags, it encourages them to study more and prepare for their future.)

