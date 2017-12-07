Tight schedule prevents Senate from fast-tracking BBL

THE Senate, given its tight schedule, is not likely to have enough time to pass its final version of the bill embodying the Bangsamoro basic law (BBL) before Congress adjourns for Christmas next week.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto admitted in an interview on Thursday the BBL, even if Malacañang certifies its urgent passage, is unlikely to be ready for final plenary vote before the lawmakers go on their year-end recess.

“Not even a special session can fast-track the BBL this year,” Sotto told the BusinessMirror

He said the BBL, which aims to create a Bangsamoro entity in Mindanao, still needs to go through a series of public hearings.

“The BBL contains 289 sections. Hearings alone can take so much time,” Sotto added.

The Senate leader admitted the lawmakers also need to spend time with their families during their traditional year-end adjournment on December 15. Under its calendar, Congress will return to work on January 15 and hold sessions until March 23.

“We need the Christmas break for our families,” Sotto said.

He indicated that, despite the inclination of lawmakers to work overtime on the BBL, the bill is still not likely to reach the third-reading vote within the year.

“Even if we have sessions through Christmas and New Year’s Day, it is not possible to pass it on third reading this year in the Senate,” Sotto admitted.