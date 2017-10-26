Thule: Smart Packing

There will always be a better way to do things more efficiently, and that goes with packing and travelling. When it comes to packing light, Thule, the lifestyle leader in adventure bags and luggage, keeps it smart and compact by incorporating innovative features that not only help you to better organize your gadgets and valuables, but also protects them. Keep your tech in tip-top shape with Thule.

THULE GAUNTLET 3.0 MACBOOK PRO ATTACHE 13”

This clamshell design lets you use your MacBook Pro while still in the case, perfect for professionals who need to work while on the go. With its enhanced corner and edge protection and rigid exterior, you’re assured that your device will be thoroughly protected. The inside offers greater protection with additional padding, as well as handy compartments for documents and cables. Be rest assured that your hardware is safe from bumps and scratches. The Gauntlet 3.0 can snugly fit a 13″ MacBook Pro.

THULE SUBTERRA TRAVEL BACKPACK 34L

This nifty backpack functions both as a travel bag and an everyday backpack. Its spacious size allows for much versatility in your everyday life. Safely store your 15” laptop in the padded laptop sleeve with SafeEdge construction and secure flap closure, and neatly put away your accessories such as cords and chargers in the internal PowerPocket. The Subterra Travel Backpack 34L also comes with a packing cube, enabling users to segregate different kinds of items inside the bag. A combination of a daypack and an overnight bag, this one’s a handy traveling must-have.

THULE VEA BACKPACK 17L

The Thule Vea backpack 17L is a sleek “athleisure” bag designed to transition between gym and work, while keeping active and professional gear separate. Enjoy flexibility and versatility as it can be worn as a backpack, crossbody bag and shoulder travel bag. Perfect for carrying your laptop and other devices, the Vea has dedicated, padded slip pockets for a 15″ MacBook® and 10″ tablet. It also keeps your work belongings safe with separate compartments for files, pens, passport, small cords and accessories. With concealed pockets on the exterior, the Vea lets you quickly access your phone and snack, while an expandable interior pocket lets you discreetly store shoes or dirty clothes.

THULE VERSANT MULTI DAY PACK 60L

This versatile, lightweight expedition pack is designed with a unique Stormguard system, which combines a partial rain cover with a waterproof bottom liner to create a fully weatherproof bag. The Versant provides convenient access to your gear with its top-loading opening and also comes equipped with customizable hip belts, giving you easy access to your wallet, cellphone, trail snacks, and other gadgets. The Versant’s lid converts into a portable sling bag, which becomes a handy daypack.

Thule is exclusively distributed by Jake Bros (www.jakebros.com) and is available at Thule Stores (SM Aura, SM MoA, SM North Edsa, SM Clark), Tripologie (Eastwood Mall), Urbanize Stores, Landmark TriNoma and www.lazada.com.ph/tripologie. For more information about Thule and its collections, visit www.fb.com/jbthph.