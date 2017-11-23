This cane is made for seeing

I walk with a cane at present. I call it a vestigial organ from my evolution in a hospital confinement. My doctor said I should take care of my leg. The cane is my part of the deal.

There is something else about the cane: I can walk without it even as it gives me a certain kind of balance.

The truth is I see with my cane.

An onset of cataract has blurred my vision, most especially in the glare of sunlight and in the dark of night. That is not a metaphor and throughout be prepared for metaphor disclaimers.

My vision presently has no depth. Now, if that is the admission of a writer, it is the end of his career. Again, that is not a metaphor. When I walk on a flight of stairs, I cannot tell easily when the flight has stopped (not a metaphor). The cane, therefore, helps me track the depth of a ground. If that sounds metaphysical, it should not be taken so: the cane picks up the depth and height of the ground I am treading. You can say, the cane keeps me grounded. Now, isn’t that a lovely metaphor?

One eye specialist, Dr. Abet Guballa, two years ago kept me in the dark. This was literal. He turned off the light upon seeing I was also seated comfortably. Good he was a friend of my brother from their elementary days. He asked me to close my eyes, in double darkness. For close to an hour, we talked about the city and the school we shared, of those interestingly eccentric, intelligent and disciplinarian priests who asked us to memorize Thomas Gray’s Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard and many other memories. At the end of the session, the good doctor assured me I still could read. I just have to look for the light (not a metaphor.) He meant my eyesight would depend heavily on the kind of lighting around me. I should be sensitive about the combination of fluorescent and bulbs emitting warm yellow light. He also informed me that my cataract could have been there since I was a young child, That medical pronouncement, for some reason, was flattering I felt, for the first time, an affinity with this cataract. The feeling was akin to finding out one’s high IQ. All at once, there was no nature to be blamed but just this organic pedigree—a cataract that had always been there.

Walking with a cane has also opened new vistas for me. A universe of multitudinous personalities has been revealed by my cane. There is no need to wave it above my head for the sea to part. I walked into a room, a fast food, or a hotel lobby and people reveal themselves to me and my cane. A gallery of individuals, ranging from the sublimely considerate and reverent to those scintillating in their savagery, exhibits itself for rumination. Some are ready to help, to open the doors for you; some do not hide their contempt about you delaying their entrance to or exit from the hall. Many stare at the cane for a long time I feel it is my duty to explain to them its material.

In the airport, a toddler was attracted to the Prussian blue color of the cane. Before I could offer the cane to him, the mother grabbed the boy away from it. I wanted to tell the mother my cane was antiseptic. I wanted to tell her my cane was more expensive than her fake Coach handbag. But when you walk with a cane, kindness becomes your high-end brand. I, therefore, smiled at the young mother and, to paraphrase Thomas, flashed the unfrozen genial current of my soul.

This week I finally mustered enough courage to see Dr. Glenn Abundo, the same doctor who operated on my mother many years ago.

He has scheduled the surgery.

He assures me of a “sharp” vision. When that time comes I may have no need for a cane. Will I miss my cane? More than missing the blues of my cane, I am anxious seeing the new light. That, trust me, is no metaphor.