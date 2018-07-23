Third telco likely to enter market by mid-2019: Rio

IT may take a year before the future third telco player could start offering its services to consumers, and start its unwritten mandate of breaking down the duopoly, as the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) aims to start the ball rolling for the official selection process this week.

Eliseo M. Rio Jr., the chief of the agency, said his group sees the third telco coming in the market by the middle of 2019, as hurdles on the selection process are consistently being addressed, starting with the official adoption of a draft terms of reference (TOR) which favors the highest committed level of service. Officials decided on adopting the HCLoS as term of reference before the weekend.

Rio said one of the major issues raised during the meetings of the oversight committee for the selection process has already been addressed—the concern on frequency spectrum formerly awarded to Bayan Telecommunications Inc.

“We have talked to Globe Telecom Inc. and Bayan, and they have agreed to withdraw their petition. This is now being arranged by the Solicitor General, so that this can be taken up in the Supreme Court this week. So more or less this has been addressed,” Rio told the BusinessMirror.

The case at hand goes back to 2005, when the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) awarded four of five 3G frequencies to telco providers, but refused to give the fifth slot to Bayan, which supposedly won the said real estate via an appellate court decision five years later.

Bayan subsequently sued to get NTC to award the frequencies, and won in the appellate court.

However, the regulator brought the case to the High Court, leaving 10 megahertz (MHz) of 3G frequency left untouched and unused up until today. “With their withdrawal, we can now go ahead and start the legal process of the selection by around Friday,” Rio said.

Telco

The oversight committee on Friday agreed to adopt the terms of reference that places premium on the highest committed level of service, a points-based system based on commitments on speed, coverage and capital.

Rio explained that the draft terms of reference and schedule for the first official public hearing will be published in a national newspaper soon.

The hearing will be set for 15 days after the official publication.

“It is different from the public forum that we had in the past. This now has the quality of a court hearing, hence all petitions and comments will be recorded and taken into consideration,” he said.

The public hearing will allow the agency to enhance the current draft terms, and publish the official TOR after two weeks of review and amendments—if any.

When published, the official rules on the selection process will take into effect after 15 days.

“So, we expect that the official terms of reference will become effective within 55 days. So by the end of September or early October, we will have the official terms,” Rio said.

From then, contenders can start purchasing bid documents and submit the official bids—which will be on the basis of committed level of service—two months after.

“So by the first week of December of before Christmas, we will have the award of the third telco,” Rio said.

From then, it will take the third telco about two months to finish its incorporation process, including securing approvals from the privacy commission.

“Thus, by February, they can start creating their network. We expect that by mid-2019, they have started offering their services little by little, and by the end of the year, we assume that they will have reached the 1-million subscriber mark,” Rio said.

The third telco is seen to spur competition in the market that is dominated by two incumbents: PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc.