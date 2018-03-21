The Stockholm Consensus (Numbers 7-8)

Conclusion

7. Social norms and mind-sets matter

Much of traditional economics treated social norms and mind-sets as having little consequence on our economic lives. A growing body of research demonstrates that this is not so. Our values and culture are not just important in themselves, they also affect how an economy performs.

A society in which people have trust in one another does better than one in which people do not. The same set of options, when they are presented differently to people, for instance, in different order or with different default options, can make a difference to what people choose.

Governments need to begin to use these new insights and new instruments to run their programs and services more effectively. Private-sector firms and corporations have long been using, and often exploiting their knowledge of human psychology and social predilections to further their own interests and profits.

If governments want to deliver education and health services effectively and collect taxes fairly, our enhanced understanding of social norms has to be consciously integrated into policy-making in pursuit of the common good. Social norms and mind-sets can also play an important role in curbing corruption. This is one area where the context specificity of nations is especially important, since norms and mindsets are products of each society’s history and experience.

Global policies and the responsibility of the International Community Global forces increasingly frame the development policy options open to national governments. They present constraints and opportunities and are themselves, in turn, determined by actions in other countries.

Monetary policy in high-income nations affects the prospects for capital flows to developing countries. Financial regulatory policies in rich countries, although in the first instance affecting these countries, ultimately have an impact on emerging and developing economies, as amply illustrated by the financial crisis of 2008.

Policies and regulations on tax havens affect the capacity of all countries, and especially low-income ones, to raise revenue to finance their policies for inclusive and sustainable development. Trade policies of one nation affect the export prospects for others.

Migration policies in high-income countries affect the possibilities for citizens of low-income countries to better themselves and, in doing so through remittances and knowledge transfer, help the development of their home countries.

In all such cases, each country in today’s globalized world has collateral impact on others. As such, all countries have a responsibility to take account of and to advance development opportunities for the most deprived citizens of the world.

Agreements and institutions, which span multiple countries, are crucial in addressing some of the most pressing problems of our times. Yet, these are the agreements and institutions which appear to be the most difficult to establish and maintain.

While the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents a good start, the world awaits implementation of commitments on emissions by all countries, and on financing of assistance by high-income countries for climate change efforts, both mitigation and adaptation, by low-income countries.

Recent years have seen a decline in development assistance from conventional sources and a proliferation of new bilateral and multilateral development institutions, not to mention the ever-elusive goal of achieving the 0.7-percent goal for official development assistance agreed to by the world community decades ago.

The international community has a responsibility to ensure that assistance is directed to developing countries and marginalized groups within them, and that developing countries are better represented in the governance structures of international institutions, which will in turn ensure that international agreements and conventions are mindful of the needs of developing countries.

Looking forward

IF countries follow pragmatic policies of balancing market, state and community in addressing development challenges, and if the international community works together to relieve the constraints of global forces and take advantage of the new opportunities being afforded, the technological progress the world is experiencing can be translated into progress in well-being for all, including the most deprived.

We can achieve a world with shared prosperity. The mistakes and the successes of the past suggest a set of principles around, which such policies at the national and global level could be formulated. It is now time to apply these principles systematically to the design of economic policies for development.

The 13 economists who met in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 16 and 17, 2016, under the sponsorships of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency and the World Bank, to discuss the challenges faced by today’s economic policy-makers are Professor Sabina Alkire (Oxford), Professor Pranab Bardhan (Berkeley), Professor and former Chief Economist of the World Bank Kaushik Basu (New York), Professor Haroon Bhorat (Cape Town), Professor and former Chief Economist of the World Bank Francois Bourguignon (Paris), Professor Ashwini Deshpande (Delhi), Professor Ravi Kanbur (Ithaca), Professor and former Chief Economist of the World Bank Justin Yifu Lin (Beijing), Professor Kalle Moene (Oslo), Professor Jean-Philippe Platteau (Namur), Professor Jaime Saavedra (Lima), Nobel Laureate Professor and former Chief Economist of the World Bank Joseph Stiglitz (New York), and Professor Finn Tarp (Helsinki and Copenhagen).

To reach the writer, e-mail [email protected]