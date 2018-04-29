The Roller-Coaster

My breathing is irregular. I press down my hand against my ribcage… I can’t feel anything.

I ram my glottis with two fingers and vomit all over the place, just to make

sure I am still alive. The dead can’t vomit, can they? But hey, I

can’t smell a thing, what is wrong with me? “Requiem”

is playing at loud volume. Mais non, imbécile, it’s

just “Waiting Around to Die”. Mon God,

parlez-vous French? Footsteps are

getting closer. Who’s coming? I

scream. There is a gigantic

black hole that wants to

swallow me. I must

escape. Fleeing is

the only solution

against the big

dark mouth

that keeps

calling my

name.

Olivier!

Who is

Olivier?

I find a

ladder. I have

always had vertigo but

never mind. I need to climb

higher and higher and higher. Cymbals spit

on my face but they get me going. I am breathless,

I open my mouth and taste relief on my tongue. I smell

liberation. I am riding the waves. I have always been at the

top of my game whenever I surf, especially with Laurent Garnier

breathing his acidic beats in my back. I stand up, ready to embrace the world.

Ouch! My head’s hurt the sky. I always forget the sky. It’s painful for the sky when

you hit its clouds. But I am also injured. My head is spinning now. The

black hole again. I disappear, helplessly sucked into it.

A whirlwind of failures, hatred, dashed

hopes. I am drowning in codfish

liver oil. My whole body is

sucked into the known

unknown. A

dirtying

mac-

hi-

n

e.

****

Oliver A. Castaignede was born in France in 1973. He has been living in Singapore since 2000. He quit his salaried job at a multinational company in 2015 to focus on writing and traveling. His first novel (in French), “Radikal”, was published in September 2017 by Editions Gope.

He is now enrolled in the first MA in creative writing in South East Asia, at Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore. Castaignede writes in English—poems, short stories and creative non-fiction texts inspired by trips around the world. Some of his travel pieces have been published in Wanderlust and one of his short stories has been selected by The Crab Orchard Review for publication in May 2018.