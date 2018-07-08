The quirkiness of legislating: Some bills range from amusing to just bizarre

AFTER two years in office, the House of Representatives in the 17th Congress has filed almost 8,000 bills, and a lot of them would often fly under the radar.

However, closer inspection reveals that some possess a certain quirkiness and peculiarity that makes them worth checking out.

Some of these bills may seem wasteful, the majority of them simple and impractical, and others just plain weird, but overall, a good number of them still exhibit merit and appear to have been the product of careful thought.

Humor wards

INSPIRED by the famous adage, “laughter is the best medicine,” one such bill seeks to test the merit of applying humor to health care.

House Bill (HB) 00631, principally authored by Rep. Scott Davies S. Lanete of the Third District of Masbate, mandates all private hospitals to establish Humor Wards, a place where patients are treated with recreational activities by appointed personnel qualified to induce laughter and joy.

Those familiar with Patch Adams’s approach in the biofilm by the late Robin Williams, where he plays a doctor using humor to help ease patients through their sickness, will appreciate this bill.

Some might argue that appropriating funds and personnel to focus on Humor Wards is wasteful, and that it could be used for more practical things like newer equipment and better facilities.

However, seeing as patients admitted to the hospital are restricted to their beds and sometimes addled with heavy medication, with little or no form of reprieve, confinement can seem like a prison.

“Studies show that humor therapy helps patients relax, primarily aiding them in dealing [with] and accepting pain,” the bill states.

The bill acknowledges that the method’s efficacy has not been conclusively proven, but asserts it is beneficial in boosting patient morale, reducing stress and improving their quality of life.

Workplace daycare

THE conventional wisdom is that, unlike a school or a real day-care center, the workplace is no environment for children.

Party-list Rep. Emmeline Aglipay-Villar of DIWA apparently thinks otherwise. Her Day Care Services Act, or HB 00739, requires all employers, including those headed by the national government, with at least 300 employees, to establish a day-care facility in business establishments for the employees’ children 5 years old and below, with qualified personnel tasked to oversee their care.

Again, the argument against the proposal may be the misappropriation of resources and personnel that would have been much better utilized in other fronts.

HB 00739, however, responds to a very obvious need: there is a dearth of day-care facilities in the Philippines, and parents should thus be given a chance to harmonize family obligations and work responsibilities instead of forcing them to sacrifice one.

Establishing day-care centers in the workplace would allow employees to not worry about leaving their children when they go to work, and forcing them to entrust the children to others.

Volunteer dogs

DISASTERS and crisis situations often bring out the best in people, sparking in them the urge to help those affected.

Good Samaritans are common in the country, where the people are widely praised for being nurturing and caring. But who says only people can be volunteers or good Samaritans? The Canine Volunteer Law, or HB 04809, principally authored by Rep. Rozzano Rufino B. Biazon of the Lone District of Muntinlupa City, provides an avenue for dog owners to provide aid in a very unique way.

This bill sets up a Canine Volunteer Program encouraging owners to register their canines to render services when called to disaster sites.

Volunteers will be able to provide aid during search and rescue operations, with incentives to encourage participation.

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of all cities will hold registrations for volunteers and provide training along with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and other government agencies that have the capacity to train canines for such operations.

Funds necessary for training and implementation will come from the local disaster risk and management funds of local government units.

Pipe down

IF you’ve ever lived a day in the country, you’ve undoubtedly been deafened by the loud noise generated by motorcycles with modified exhaust pipes.

To the annoyed ones, the Anti-modified Tail-Pipe Act of 2014, or HB 00649, introduced by Rep. Gavini C. Pancho of the Second District Bulacan offers relief. It bans any and all modifications of motorcycle exhaust pipes and penalizes those that do not conform.

The bill deems the excessive noise of these motorcycles, particularly in metropolitan areas, as a serious threat to public health and welfare.

The bill cites the World Health Organization’s warning that noise pollution has adverse effects on health: annoyance reaction, sleep disturbance, interference with communication, effects on performance and on social behavior, among others.

An assortment of medical issues as a consequence of noise pollution also arise, such as colds, blood pressure and other cardiovascular changes, problems with the digestive system and general fatigue, as well as prolonged exposure to any noise beyond 80 decibels causing permanent hearing loss.

The Department of Transportation and Communications will be authorized to enforce the act and will apprehend those in violation.

Children banned

NOTING the common schooling schedule of children—mostly from 7 a.m. up to 5 p.m.—Rep. Rosenda Ann Ocampo of the Sixth District of Manila has authored HB 04792, which prohibits commercial establishments from accommodating children from ages 7 to 18.

Establishments barred from accepting children include Internet cafes, computer or video shops, billiard halls, movie houses, malls, any place that sells alcoholic drinks and any establishment that operates for entertainment.

Exceptions to the rule: a child accompanied by a parent or guardian, attending to an emergency, or having with them a permit or letter of authorization by the school that requires school assignments to be done in business establishments.

Critics of the bill say it seems unfair to a large number of students, as class schedules can vary significantly, with later starts or earlier end of classes, or fewer days in a week in schools. The bill may also be unfair to students who may require something from any of the said establishments, say, a bookstore in a mall.

Additionally, the Unsafe Hours for Children Act, or HB 07513, requires anyone below 18 years old to remain at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless supervised by an appropriate figure of authority.

Authors of the bill say it would greatly diminish the risk of children being involved in any dangerous situation from being used as an instrument of crime or being victim to it, while also promoting a sense of conformity and control that will help in their development.

One-stop government shop

PROCESSING in government agencies tends to be slow and tedious, and the fact that some different agencies are spaced far from each other make the task of transacting with the extremely exhausting.

“Our countrymen would always encounter unnecessary difficulties, which are brought primarily by the distance between the government agencies that issue these documentary requirements,” Rep. Wes Gatchalian of the First District of Valenzuela City, principal author of HB 04819, stated in his explanatory note.

His bill institutes a “one-stop government shop” in all regions for the convenience of all Filipinos, with the emphasis on people empowerment by giving these easily accessible locations.

Each shop will house a satellite office for government agencies that issue documentary permits and other usual requirements of people, including Bureau of Immigration, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Foreign Affairs, Home Development Mutual Fund, Maritime Industry Authority, National Bureau of Investigation, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Philippine Statistics Authority, Professional Regulation Commission, Social Security System, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, and the Government Service Insurance System.

Provinces, as well as each local government in Metro Manila, will have an office in the capitol building reserved for the one-stop government shop.

All government agencies are required to participate in the shop by providing qualified personnel to man the offices.

Free toilet

THE common form of transportation in most regions is a bus, which means people usually travel for hours between locations.

However, rest stops in the country are notorious for charging passengers unconscionably and denying them comfort. Many are discouraged to relieve themselves in dirty public toilets, and often opt to sleep it off or be forced to endure the stinking toilets while paying heavy fees.

HB 00725, principally authored by the late Rep. Maximo B. Dalog of the Mountain Province, seeks to change this. It prohibits sanitary facilities in terminals, stations, stops and rest areas from collecting fees from passengers.

“Article 1755 of the New Civil Code of the Philippines states that a common carrier is bound to carry passengers safely as far as human care and foresight can provide, using the utmost diligence of very cautious persons, with a due regard for all circumstances,” the bill stated in its explanatory note.

Additionally, the bill discusses Presidential Decree 856 or the “Code on Sanitation,” which emphasizes the accessibility of rest areas for passengers, with primary focus on comfort and convenience.

Secondhand cooking

IT’S in the nature of Filipinos to be resourceful, sometimes to ridiculous lengths. So it’s not surprising that they maximize the use of old things, including cooking oil.

Used cooking oil is regularly sold for human consumption, and the Anti-Used Cooking Oil Act, or HB 00814, by Party-list Reps. Rodel M. Batocabe, Alfredo A. Garbin Jr. and Christopher S. Co of the AKO Bicol, says this practice poses a serious health hazard.

Toxins are produced when used cooking oil is reheated, and because it is a lot cheaper than brand-new cooking oil, it is generally more sought after by the populace.

This bill prohibits the sale of used cooking oil unless for industrial purposes, due to its high risk of diseases, such as hypertension, liver damage and cancer.

However, the ban does not discourage the sale of recycled cooking oil, and instead encourages its use as fuel and other industrial purposes, effectively preserving the natural instinct of Filipinos while, at the same time, curbing an unhealthy practice.

Indeed, from mandating free but clean toilet services in rest stops across the country where travelers usually seek relief, to banning recycled cooking oil and modified tail pipes, and setting up humor wards in hospitals, legislators have obviously given some thought to improving people’s quality of life. Some of their ideas may seem quirky but at least can draw an “A” for effort and good intentions.