The price of luggage pilferage

The possible closure of a company that employs thousands is no laughing matter in a country like the Philippines, where the number of jobless people is estimated at about 2.5 million.

More so if the company has been in existence for 44 years, and had developed deep-rooted connections with many other firms that it has served in various ways over the years.

This is the fate that could befall Miascor Ground Handling Corp. (MGHC), whose ground-handling contract was not extended by the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa).

Miascor employees at the Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) figured recently in a luggage-pilferage incident, and an irate overseas Filipino worker (OFW), Jovenil de la Cruz of Pandi, Bulacan, posted his traumatic experience on social media. The post went viral, even right at the doorsteps of the Palace by the Pasig River.

How it happened

The real story behind the pilferage was narrated to this reporter and was confirmed by several airport sources.

De la Cruz arrived last December 23, but it was only on January 10 that he was notified to claim his luggage, only to find the contents of his suitcases missing.

“Our bags were robbed by airport personnel in Clark International Airport Philippines,” the OFW said.

Showing the torn zipper of his empty suitcase on his Facebook post, de la Cruz said he lost about P80,000 worth of personal belongings, including gifts given to him by fellow migrant workers.

As of press time, the video has reached 2 million views, 32,000 likes and reactions and 70,981 shares.

“The fault of Miascor is that, instead of bringing the luggage to the bonded warehouse, de la Cruz’s luggage was brought up to the Miascor office on the second floor of the building. Because of the long Christmas holidays, some other employees took advantage [of the holidays] and ransacked the contents,” according to some airport sources, who declined to be named.

This time, however, no less than President Duterte intervened, as he called for an urgent meeting of several key Cabinet members. He warned that he does not want a repeat of the “shenanigans” being done on returning OFWs’ belongings at the airport, “or else, heads will roll.”

Contract termination

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal naturally had to do something drastic to penalize the erring service provider. The Miaa board agreed not to extend Miascor’s contract as a ground service provider that was due to expire in March.

“Based on the [Miaa] order, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport [Naia] contract will not be renewed. The Clark contract was terminated, but in Cebu, Davao and Kalibo, [it will be] business as usual,” said one of Miascor’s consultant, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the company.

Bargain sale

The blow to Miascor, assuming the company will fold up, is hard to gauge at this time, especially on how the company will now dispose of its multimillion-peso worth of equipment and machineries.

“A tow truck alone for a B747 or A380 costs P1 million per piece,” said a Philippine Airlines (PAL) executive, Jonathan Gesmundo. And Miascor has several pieces of this heavy-duty tug that can push and pull a 155-ton jumbo jet.

Miascor describes itself as a “full aviation service provider” and is therefore armed with a complete array of machineries and related equipment. These ground support equipment (GSE) are fielded once an aircraft has landed.

A typical aircraft has to be provided with the following machines: cargo loading and unloading, passenger loading and unloading, potable-water storage, lavatory waste tank drainage, aircraft refueling, engine and fuselage examination and maintenance, and food and beverage catering.

Airlines employ especially designed GSE to support all these operations. Moreover, electrical power and air-conditioning units are generally required all throughout gate operational periods for both passenger and crew comfort and safety. Often, these services are also provided through GSE.

Luckily, however, other service providers have come to the rescue to help beleaguered employees. Skylogistics, one of about six firms doing business at the Miaa, came out with an announcement on the morning radio that it is accepting employees that would be dislodged by Miascor.

The other airport-service providers are MacroAsia, PairCargo, Dnata and Philippine Skylander Inc.

Miascor counts about 40 clients, among them PAL, Cebu Pacific, KLM, United, Qatar, Qantas, Japan Airlines, Air China, Delta, Jet Asia, China Airlines, Emirates and FedEx. Other not so famous airline brands include Air Busan, Air Hongkong, SriLankan, Aircalin, Sichuan Airlines, TransAsia, Air Astana, Vanilla Air and TansAsia T’way, among others.

Immediate action

In light of the pilferage incident that occurred in Clark, it has been agreed upon by aviation authorities that, from now on, check-in luggage should be on the baggage carousel 14 minutes after the plane has landed.

Normally, pieces of luggage start coming out of the carousel 30 minutes after landing. Sometimes, it reaches an hour if the pieces of luggage had to be subjected to x-ray, like those flights coming from the United States.

“This short time interval would prevent thieves from ransacking the luggage of passengers,” according to sources.

Several sources were interviewed by BusinessMirror for this piece, but some have requested that their identities be withheld because of the rather “shaky” status of Miascor.

If any passenger lodges a complaint with the airlines related to tampered, looted or broke-open luggage, “airport authorities must make sure that the complaint is acted upon before the passenger leaves the airport,” Monreal ordered, apparently to discourage any complaining passenger from resorting to social media to air his or her grievances.

Aviation authorities also ordered that employees who are assigned at the “baggage breakdown,” the area where arriving cargoes are unloaded from containers into the luggage carousel, must be bodily frisked before and after duty.

Earlier, Monreal ordered that employees engaged in baggage handling should be armed with body camera and that their attire should be devoid of pockets.

As this develops, flag carrier PAL said it does not rely entirely on Miascor for its Manila operations.

“Our passengers and ground handlers at the Naia are Sky Logistics and MacroAsia,” according to PAL Spokesman Cielo Villaluna.

She said for the Davao, Kalibo, General Santos and Clark operations, the passenger and ramp operations are handled by MacroAsia for PAL.

“For Cebu, it is Sky Logistics for passenger handling, while ramp operations is a mixture of Sky Logistics and MacroAsia.”

Villaluna issued the statement to correct earlier reports that Miascor handles all PAL requirements.

“In Cebu, PAL relies on Miascor only for international flights for their service, providing push back and lavatory or potable services, which means water for brushing and flushing, but not for drinking,” she said.

Miascor remains the second-largest aviation-service provider in the country, with about 40 air carriers as its clients. Following close behind is PairCargo with about 3,000 employees.

All the Naia service providers have a combined employment of close to 10,000, according to Miaa board member Onie Nakpil.

Miascor provided the BusinessMirror with a background sheet of the company, which said it was founded in 1974, offering clients a complete suite of services, “ranging from below- and above-the-wing services.” Its core businesses are in ground handling, cargo handling and warehousing, and in-flight catering.

Above-the-wing services include food catering, lavatory and passenger cabin cleaning and provision of potable water.

Below-the-wing services are related to loading fuel, loading and unloading cargo, towing, providing staircase and servicing engines, among others.

Expanded portfolio

Miascor claims to have expanded its portfolio that now includes a wide range of ancillary services, such as fixed-based operations, into-plane refueling, general sales agency and training.

“With close to four decades in operation, the Manila-based company is now the largest and most experienced airport and airline services company in the country,” according to the background sheet.

It is currently the leading aviation-services company in terms of market share for its passengers, ramp handling and in-flight catering services.

The company handles ground operations of 60,000 commercial flights, assists about 12 million passengers yearly, serves 3 million meals in the in-flight facility, and accommodates and serves about 276,000 guests in its four VIP lounges.