The HP Ink Tank Wireless 415 all-in-one gets the job done

I’m not sure I’m the best person to approach when reviewing computer printers, or tech gadgets of any kind for that matter. I’m not a tech guy, certainly no tech guru, indeed, perhaps quite the opposite of one. I don’t go for the latest and the coolest gadgets. In fact, I basically use machines—be they cars, phones, computers, printers or what have you—until I literally cannot use them anymore.

The last printer I owned before this relatively new Canon all-in-one printer we currently use at home (well, it’s actually at least two-years old and my college-age kids use it most of the time), I had to replace only because its ink cartridge model became obsolete. I do miss and fondly remember the loud whirring sounds it used to make (yes, that’s how old it was).

I must have owned only three, perhaps four, personal computer printers in my lifetime, a better part of which I managed to live without actually owning a computer (we still have the Remington Monarch typewriter that my dearly departed father left with us). I’m 48, or diplomatically, on the wrong side of 40, with more past than future. Suffice it to say, for as long as a printer fulfills its primary function, which is to print stuff, it is and has been good enough for me.

Communicating through air

But I jumped at the chance when I got an email asking if I would be willing to write a review for a wireless printer, mainly because if there is one thing I hate more than changing gadgets every so often, it’s wires, or cords or cables or whatever you want call them. It does not matter if its headphones or power plugs or gadget chargers, if there are wires involved I have a special knack for turning them into ugly spaghetti in no time. So a wireless printer huh? Sure, why not. Sign me on.

The HP Ink Tank Wireless 415 All-in-One was delivered the next day at the paper. Brand new, sealed box, with all the trimmings.

I usually approach sealed boxes with a lot of trepidation, as any tech-challenged person would, thinking of the impending installation necessary after opening them. But I share a room with our IT manager Philip, and so this time I need not fear.

It turns out there was nothing much to fear really. After Philip took the box and pulled off the seals and wrappings, much like a giddy kid opening gifts on Christmas morning, there really was not a lot to do but plug the printer’s power cord (it’s autovolt, so no worries about which power supply it is compatible with) and we were good to go. Sure, we took a cursory look at the manual, which was only a few pages long and written simply enough for a dummy like me, but it was hardly necessary. There are no complicated instructions for running this machine. Most of what is necessary can be figured out by using common sense and by installing the CD software that came with it, which contains the HP Smart app. (You can also download it.)

Installing the HP Smart app on our desktops allows us to print, scan, check ink levels, everything that is necessary for running the HP415. We were easily guided on how we can hook up the wireless printer on to our WiFi network at the paper. In no time at all we were ready to print our first test page, yes, sans USB cable or any kind of physical connection from our PCs to the printer, just the pure 21st century magic of communicating through the air.

Bottle-feeding ink

Oh, first we had to load the ink. Silly me.

It is now one of my biggest regrets that I have been forking out for more expensive printer cartridges for the longest time. I have not owned and still do not own a cartridge-free printer, have never used one, have never known the joys of bottle-feeding ink to a refillable ink tank, which after doing on the HP415 I find I really like, offering some nostalgic reminiscence of life in the past, when I was a young father bottle-feeding babies who are now all grown up (okay, maybe I am exaggerating).

I stayed with printer cartridges because I’m lazy. I thought refilling ink tanks takes a lot of work and would be messy, especially since I tend to spill liquids all over the place, like coffee, beer or wine on cellphones, computer keyboards, myself. But bottle-feeding ink on the HP415 was a breeze. It was simple and fuss-free, a matter of simply plugging the four colored bottles into the tank, without any squeezing required. Feeding the black bottle ink took a little longer, perhaps because the bottle was bigger—135 ml, whereas the other three (magenta, cyan and yellow) came in 70 ml bottles. I’m not sure really, but it’s no deal-breaker. The ink levels are also easily visible because of the transparent ink tanks.

A quick check online said the ink bottles each cost about P250 to P300 pesos for this model. (Another factoid, for whatever it’s worth: The original set of ink that came out of the box is made in Malaysia, as the label says, but the HP415 unit we were given to try out is made in Indonesia.) The manual says we can print up to 8,000 pages with a set of HP color bottles or up to 6,000 pages with just black. Philip says we’d really have to keep this printer a lot longer than July or print pages all day long for the next few weeks to test if such claims are true.

Printing photos and pages

The first pages we printed, the black text came out too light, too spotty, or having horizontal lines. The easy solution, as prompted by the printer’s utility program on our desktop, was to clear the print head, which we did in a jiffy, and the next pages came out with the right, intense black density, the way you always want your documents to come out.

I needed a set of 2×2 photos for my banks, one of the requirements to have my ATM cards converted into new ones, those with EMV chip card technology. Trusty Philip, true to form, happened to have some photo paper lying around somewhere and I soon had my passport mugs, as good if not better than what I could get from any photo booth in a mall.

(I digress, but this is important. If you’re still using your magnetic stripe ATM cards have them converted to EMV (Europay Mastercard Visa) chip cards right away. I actually wrote an editorial about this for BusinessMirror, Going EMV, 16 July. You should have actually done it by the end of June, as per the mandated deadline of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The EMV is the new global standard for credit and debit card payments. It involves the use of cards that are equipped with a microprocessor chip that store and protect cardholder information, ergo, they are more secure than traditional debit and credit cards, because account information stored on an EMV card is encrypted uniquely each time it is accessed. So if you have not converted to EMV, go to your bank and just do it. Right away. Don’t be like me, a victim of recent card hacking. End of digression.)

Philip printed the names of his kids on some kind of sticker paper, the better for labeling their books and notebooks, he said. The prints turned out like those you pay for in specialty shops or printing services.

I noticed no ink smudges or smearing on the documents, photos and labels we printed out, which somewhat bolsters the claim on the manual that the HP415 printouts are not only vibrant but also “water- and fade-resistant” and can last up to 22 times longer, which is ideal for high-quality marketing materials and business documents.

Now we were juiced to print some more. And we did. Over the next few days.

I printed a draft of my next editorial to submit to our editor-in-chief, Chuchay Fernandez.

I printed my credit card billing statements, a letter to a certain bank disputing several unauthorized charges on one of them and a primer of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on credit card fraud (http://www.bsp.gov.ph/downloads/primers/CCS4.pdf).

I started scouring the Internet for free PDF books and printed out an old favorite, Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and The Sea.”

One afternoon, Diane from Advertising asked Philip if she could have some papers scanned and printed. I said, sure, why not right here in our room, since the HP415 can also copy and scan (not fax though but who still faxes nowadays anyway). Unfortunately Diane had legal size pages and the HP415 can only scan up to A4s. Sorry Diane.

Philip let it slip that he actually connected some of our guys in the office to the printer, without me seeing what they printed out or getting any feedback of any kind for this review. When I asked Philip what their output was, he suddenly had a hazy memory. Like he wanted to take the proverbial Fifth or something. Philip would be very bad at the witness stand, I think. And I still wonder what the guys printed out.

Connecting phones and gadgets

I easily connected my Huawei Mate 10 to the printer using its Wi-Fi Direct function and printed photo collages from my gallery. The HP415 can maintain five Wi-Fi Direct connections at the same time. With Wi-Fi Direct, you can connect your computer, smartphone and tablet to the HP415 without having to go through an existing wireless network.

HP415 is also web-connected and has its own email address. Using HP ePrint, one can email files to the printer to print anywhere at any time. My daughter Gabby, using the app from our home, was able to print her school report here in my room at the paper were the printer is.

It was a very high quality PDF of our very own family emergency evacuation plan, a report for her Disaster Readiness and Risk Reduction class, with texts, colorful graphics, maps, the works. It made full use of the HP415’s borderless printing feature and its output quality, again producing great detail and color fidelity, with no bleeding on the pages.

The HP ePrint is solely a printing app though and not intended as a setup, scan or copy solution for the HP415. Again, that is what the HP Smart (also called Printer Remote) is for. But one can also use HP Smart to share documents and images through email, text messages, and popular cloud and social media services, such as iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Facebook.

The verdict

The listed price online for the HP415 is ₱ 8,790, perhaps less because of several promos that one can avail of. It costs around the same as the inkjets of other brands with similar specs.

Do I like it? Yes, very much so. What’s not to like?

For instance, I happen to like, and very much so, the fact that the HP415 frees me from the tyranny of cables and allows me to print pretty much from wherever I am, whenever I want, using and sharing the printer with various devices.

I like that it’s simple and easy to use but nonetheless capable of meeting my needs. It can crank out page after page of crisp texts, long-lasting and fairly accurate photos, graphics with rich, vibrant colors and other creative and professional endeavors (those we may have at home and at the office), all without consuming expensive ink.

I know we got to test it for only a couple of weeks or so, but the HP415, during its brief tenure here at the paper, never produced a lousy print. Right out of the box, its results, at least for this tech-challenged, old guy, were impressive.

###