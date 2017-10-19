The house on the sweetest, shortest avenue in the world

We used to live on what many people believe to be the shortest avenue in the world. I have written already about this home, but an aunt insists I should write more of the memories we have of our stay in that house.

This aunt has just gone home from a long stay abroad. Much as we want to think so, she is not home for good. She, however, stays longer each time she comes home.

What memories should I write about?

Memory is a tricky human consolation. It has no limits until forgetfulness sets in, or new perspectives parade to the fore.

This aunt was the beauty in the family and had several suitors. My grandmother never liked the idea. When there were young boys visiting my aunt, my grandmother Emilia would spread a mat right in front of the embarrassed gentlemen-callers who had no option but to leave in haste.

This aunt of mine remembers many wonderful things in that house. Those were her memories. I, however, have memories about her. One week, there were several visitors in our home, led by a prominent wife of the only doctor in the island where we were all born. The conversations were hushed and when we ventured near the women who almost whispered to each other, we were shooed away. One morning, I noticed that my aunt did not go to the colegio ran by nuns. Her eyes were all puffy and red. Three of her female friends came over in the afternoon. They left and came back and left again. In the early evening, they, with my aunt, were all gathered on the porch at the entrance to our home. They were all crying. They would not hide their sadness anymore. My aunt left the next day at four in the morning for the island. Later that summer, she got married at the age of 17. After years of marriage, she left for abroad.

Now that she is back, we talk about the old home but not about happiness. After all, happiness is again another human consolation that can either work magic or become grossly exaggerated at the expense of virtues, like fortitude. It can also be readily subverted by one’s notion of destiny.

When my aunt left that home, many more things happened around us. There was one night when the police in their khaki uniform arrived and announced to everyone that a prisoner had escaped the provincial jail and could be hiding in the vast cogon field right in front of our home. Spotlights were set on the grassy field. A huge carabao awakened from a rest from a farm nearby (in those years, our city was surrounded by farms and meadows) to trample the grassy area so the prisoner could be forced to appear. The whole night, the policemen stayed. The prisoner was never caught.

A cousin of our grandfather came one day with his daughter. She was timid and always looked down when spoken to. She enrolled in the same old school ran by nuns which was attended by my aunt. One day this young woman started to scream because she could not see. It was a blindness caused by hysteria. Her situation got worse when she had frequent attacks. When sober, she would throw anything that was red—slippers, combs, shoes—out of the window onto the field covered with cogon, where owls lived and loudly announced their existence through their cries of omen at night.

The woman left our home as she was becoming a burden to the family. She was into drugs, we would be told later.

In October of early-1970s another aunt arrived with an exciting news. The whole day, the older women in the home whispered. At dinner time, the secret was out: we would pray the Rosary and later contact the Holy Spirit. This aunt had with her what she called an Ouija board. It was a green cartolina with letters on it and several names of icons at the four corner. Where she came from, the Holy Spirit was said to be most active. In our group, we encountered spirits that we would not even dare name. The session after prayers was called a “contact.” Each night, we sought out information from the board. Our nocturnal gathering would produce a directory of the souls of the dear departed as we asked the board who was in Heaven and who was in Purgatory. Our question stopped at those two destinations. The board, however, would volunteer information by moving and attempting to spell H..E..L.., and whereupon we would all let go of the board and start a flurry of prayers.

One day, our cousins, like our aunt, had to leave for college. The board was tucked in somewhere.

One Saturday, the 23rd of September, 1972, the radio kept playing instrumental music. No announcer’s voice could be heard. By 8 in the morning, we learned martial law had been declared. I was in college then and was with other students in an ROTC formation. The commandant asked us to leave and wait for further announcement. We said good-bye to each other, even to those who we never considered as friends.

That day, the shortest, sweetest avenue in the world had become the bravest, saddest street for men who will grow old and bitter in the coming years.

E-mail: [email protected]