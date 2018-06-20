The hotel of choice for the richest Iloilo experience

IN many respects, Iloilo feels like the quintessential Filipino home.

Timeworn structures, streets lined up with rows of old trees—it’s a place that seems to be stuck in time, like a heritage house, where the clock ticks slow and the heart rests easy. To boot, the province also keeps some of the country’s memories (Jaro Evangelical Church, the Philippines’s first baptist church; and Baluarte Elementary School, the first elementary public school, to name a few), to go with food rich in flavor and familiarity (La Paz Batchoy and Pancit Molo from its municipal namesakes).

Ironic, therefore, that in this homey place, a temporary shelter of quality was once scarce.

“Iloilo used to be a destination where businessmen traveled to for day trips—and for day trips only,” said Natalie Lim, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo resident manager. “I gathered that the short stay was because most could not find accommodations that are similar to the ones they would find in Manila or other Asian countries; a hotel with complete amenities, service that is on a par with international standards, and yet still maintains and respects Ilonggo culture.”

Advertisement

It was around that idea—of having a quality accommodation option rooted in the culture of the market it serves—that Richmonde Hotel Iloilo was developed. In July 2015 the property officially opened its doors, becoming the first hotel to be introduced by Megaworld outside of Metro Manila and the pioneering first-class hotel in Iloilo City.

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo has a total of 149 rooms that measures to be among the most spacious in Western Visayas. Its starting room category, the Deluxe Room, comes in an airy 36 square meter, bigger than the largest room of most hotels in the area at 32 sq m. Meanwhile, its high-end room option, the One-Bedroom Suite, measures in at 72 sq m.

“That’s a special feature of our hotel: It’s bright, it’s airy and it’s big,” Lim said.

As for aesthetics, the hotel has the 2015 Philippines Property Awards “Best Hotel Interior Design” trophy to show for. Internationally renowned design company Getty’s is the group behind the hotel’s design, which mixes global interior design trends with nods to the distinct Ilonggo culture and the jovial character of its people. But aside from the titles and trophies, Lim said that the aim of the hotel is to become more than a place to spend the night in.

“When we first came to Iloilo, we realized that, yes, there are many places to visit, but ultimately, we would like to make the hotel as a destination in itself,” she said.

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo takes pride in the sunset view at its Pool Bar and its hulking, cheesy ensamaydas, two offerings that practically anchor the property’s living and dining experience.

One can enjoy the panoramic view of Iloilo’s bustling urbanity and quaint mountain ranges and vast fields while enjoying a cocktail in the breezy al fresco setting of the Pool Bar in the hotel’s seventh floor. Other amenities include a well-equipped Fitness Center open 24/7, an outdoor swimming pool and banquet facilities that can accommodate a maximum of 100 guests for social functions and business events. It’s a relatively small space for such functions because, as Lim pointed out, beside the hotel is the state-of-the-art Iloilo Convention Center, which the hotel is meant to compliment.

And then there’s the ensaymada. It’s an oversized take of the original with heaping amounts of grated cheese over pillow-soft bread and a layer of buttercream. Lim said it sells like hotcakes to Ilonggos and the hotel sometimes run out of supply. (It’s worth noting that the famous Richmonde ensaymada is also available at their Ortigas and Eastwood properties.)

Much like in the City of Love itself, the food and beverage options at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo is hardly one-dimensional. The Granary is the main restaurant of the hotel that serves international cuisine to go with the finest Ilonggo delicacies, which support local produce from nearby towns. The restaurant is home to breakfast buffet daily and dinner buffets every weekend. For some drinks and music wind-down with a touch of exclusivity, the BizBar hosts musical performances by resident talents every weekend.

Everything the hotel has to offer is delivered with true Ilongo hospitality at its finest, according to Lim. She pointed out that for one, they accommodate the requests of guests for food outside their menu.

“We have a lot of Middle Eastern guests, but we don’t offer halal food. But if they request for it, the chef will cook it for them,” she said. “I think we’re one of only a few establishments here that, if we don’t have what you want on the menu, but we have the ingredients, we’ll cook it for you.”

It’s that signature hospitality that makes the service of Richmonde Hotel Iloilo truly unique. She said all of the staff are from Iloilo, except her, originally from Manila. But in her three years in the City of Love, she admitted to have already been “Ilonggated.”

And it’s not only with herself that Lim has seen change. She said Iloilo has grown tremendously over the years she’s been there, that the landscape has visibly changed.

It’s an observation that supports the recent National Economic and Development Authority forecast, which shows that the average growth rate in Iloilo and the Visayas region will be higher than the government’s targeted national growth. The Visayas is seen to boast a 7.7-percent to 8.3-percent gross domestic product growth rate, outpacing the national average of 6 percent to 7 percent until 2022.

The bright outlook explains why Megaworld, the developer of the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park where Richmonde Hotel Iloilo is situated, continues to focus on the region.

“Iloilo has been growing during the past three to five years,” said Jennifer Palmares-Fong, Iloilo Business Park VP for Sales and Marketing. “We saw the big potential of the city in terms of tourism and business. With the entry of Megaworld, we are building the new central business district of Iloilo.”

The integrated urban township is the site of the old Iloilo airport in Mandurriao district and is primed to be the biggest business and tourism hub in Western Visayas.

It will feature an integrated lifestyle mall complex called Festive Walk Iloilo with three segments: a three-level, 90,000-sq m gross floor area Festive Walk Mall, a 1.1-kilometer Festive Walk Parade distinct for its Parisian design and the Festive Walk Annex. In March, the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art, or Ilomoca, opened at the township. It is the first art institution outside Luzon exclusively dedicated to local modern and contemporary art.

The Iloilo Business Park will also house five condominiums with seven residential towers. Palmares-Fong said that the first tower, One Madison Place, sold out its units in a month. There will also be offices in the township, featuring a cyberpark that’s to become the largest in the Western Visayas region with an estimated 100,000 sq m of office space that will create 40,000 jobs in the IT-BPO sector.

These developments are seen to benefit Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, one of Megaworld’s homegrown hotel brands along with Savoy and Belmont, which Palmares-Fong said the company is growing as part of its long-term business strategy.

“Given that tourism is one of the Philippines’s strongest industries, we want to tap every opportunity in this sector,” she said. “In the next three years, the company will be opening new hotels in Tagaytay, Manila, Cebu, Boracay and Bacolod—mostly key growth centers in the country that have also developed their respective tourism industries.”