The Great Singapore Sale, bigger on its 25th year for Pinoy shopaholics

Whenever Filipinos travel, shopping is always at the top of their to-do list. And among shopaholic Pinoys, Singapore has made a name for itself as a diverse and vibrant shopping destination worth flying to.

This June, the Little Red Dot offers Filipino shoppers the ultimate retail experience as it kicks off the Great Singapore Sale (GSS). Celebrating its 25th anniversary, GSS returns this year with a bang, offering 66 days of fantabulous deals as it runs from June 8 to August 12. Organized by the Singapore Retailers Association, GSS 2018 is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and UnionPay – the official payment brand for the 3rd year running.

Shop, dine and play

Get excited with great discounts, gifts with purchase, lucky draws, exclusive deals for UnionPay Cardholders and tourists, as well as special entertainment and events thrown in to make shopping extra fun. Catch the festivities at Orchard Road and other shopping precincts at Marina Bay, Kampong Glam, Sentosa and suburban malls nestled conveniently in residential estates like Tampines, Bedok, and Jurong. Hotels, attractions and F&B establishments will also be part of this lifestyle sale event. The entire city-state is on sale so shoppers don’t need to go far to be part of the big celebration.

GoSpree for more great deals

Shop smart with GoSpree, the mobile app that is filled with value deals and exclusive offers up for grabs. Just download GoSpree and you’ll enjoy everything, from shopping to dining, staycations and attractions.

Spot the GoSpree Rovers and the GoSpree mascot along Orchard Road and scan QR codes off them to receive exclusive eCoupons to redeem instant prizes sponsored by participating malls, retail and F&B outlets, attractions and hotels.

Redeem a limited edition ‘GoSpree Shopping Tote Bag’ filled with goodies and exclusive shopping vouchers worth S$100 and more with a minimum S$250 spending made at any shops or F&B outlets. Limited to the first 250 shoppers each week at designated participating retail outlets and malls, customers will have 5 designs to choose and collect.

Shopaholic carnival

From June 8 to 10, starting 11am until 8pm, shoppers who have made purchases at any shops/restaurants island-wide can visit Robinsons The Hereen to redeem a ‘Shopaholic Pass’ and have fun at the interactive Games Booths to win more prizes. There will also be entertainment courtesy of jazz bands and a musical show by local talents.

Aside from shopping, visiting Pinoys can collect new and unique experiences in Singapore like catching cultural performances right in the heart of Orchard Road. After a day of walking looking for the best finds, those in need of a quick recharge can head over to the Chill Out corner complete with comfy hammocks, bean bags and foot massagers. Kids and kids-at-heart can stay happy with a game of foosball or air hockey while waiting for the final check out of their latest finds.

From entertainment to events, lucky draws and gifts with purchases to tourist privileges, GSS 2018 gives Filipinos a trip to remember with all these must-haves, must dos and must-sees. It’s 66 days of glorious shopping to please all shopaholics!